Biggest North American textile event to be held in August 2020

Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC), the largest international sourcing event focused on the North American apparel, textile, and fashion sectors, is holding its fifth annual edition at the Toronto Congress Centre from August 17-19,2020.

ATSC is expected to be the largest edition yet, offering many new additions to respond to a constantly changing geopolitical environment, tariffs and trade agreements that are creating uncertainty for the apparel and textile market and having a trickle-down effect on retail sales.

The event will feature international exhibits and delegations from over 30 countries and connect these international producers directly to the apparel, textile and fashion markets of North America.

It will be attended by more than 300 apparel and textile companies and offer numerous interactive events and industry connection opportunities. The fashion show, seminar series, matchmaking, fashion lab, and the trade boot camp hosted by event-partner Canadian Apparel Federation are just some of the ways ATSC 2020 will provide participants with a free, interactive business and educational experience.

The convenience of connecting with international suppliers, up close and directly, provides unparalleled opportunities not offered anywhere in Canada or the north-eastern United States. Insights needed to navigate the international sourcing process will be made available on two stages daily and be provided by experts, both foreign and domestic.

Attendees will include apparel and fabric buyers, sourcing directors, merchandisers, retailers, department stores, and designers from North America and around the world