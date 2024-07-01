Blended Linen Pants serve almost same purpose as twice expensive Lenin Athleta Style pants

Those that live in a place with all four seasons, shorts and dresses are great in the summertime, but linen pants are the next best thing as linen (or linen-blend) pants are a great lightweight alternative. H&M is currently selling a pair that are not only light but also stylish.



The H&M pants in question are their Linen-Blend Tapered Pants, which currently cost $31.99 . These pants look like an Athleta style that’s over twice the price. They come in five colors including light beige, black, white, navy blue and beige, in sizes XS through XXL in all of the colors and up to a 4XL in most of them. They have a “mock fly” but are completely pull-on pants with diagonal side pockets. These pants are made with a linen-blend material consisting of 55 percent rayon and 45 percent linen. In addition to these H&M pants being cute, they have good reviews too.



These H&M linen-blend pants are very similar to a pair by Athleta, the Retreat Linen High Rise Ankle Pant. They’re usually $79, though they’re on sale right now for $64.99. They have nearly the same design and silhouette as H&M’s pants, with the high rise and looser hips and thighs that taper down from the knees to the ankle.



A nice touch with these Athleta pants is the seam down the front, middle of each leg which elevates it a bit. Athleta’s pants come in three colors and only in sizes XXS through XL. But they are made with 100 percent linen, which is nice and makes them pretty breathable. Linen pants, in general, are good options for the summer. But if you’re looking to save a little more $$, H&M’s Linen-Blend Tapered Pants are a great choice.