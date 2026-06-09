HIGHTEX 2026 opens in Istanbul as technical textiles move further into strategic industries

The exhibition gives Türkiye a timely platform to connect technical textiles, nonwovens, sustainability and high-value manufacturing with international buyers and investors.

HIGHTEX 2026 opens today at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, bringing technical textiles and nonwoven technologies into focus at a time when these segments are becoming more important to industrial diversification. The exhibition runs from June 9 to 13 and is positioned by organisers as Türkiye’s first and only dedicated fair for technical textiles and nonwovens.

Applications widen beyond apparel

The event will showcase technologies serving healthcare, automotive, defence, aerospace, construction, agriculture, energy, environmental applications and sports. Exhibits are expected to cover medical textiles, hygiene products, protective textiles, filtration systems, geotextiles, automotive textiles, composite materials and advanced nonwoven applications.

That breadth matters commercially. Technical textiles are no longer a peripheral category beside conventional yarns, fabrics and apparel. They are becoming a higher-value industrial materials platform, where performance, certification, durability, safety and process consistency often matter more than fashion-cycle demand.

Türkiye’s manufacturing pitch

For Turkish manufacturers, HIGHTEX is also a market-access opportunity. The exhibition is designed to connect domestic producers with international buyers, investors and technology developers, while supporting export opportunities and joint projects.

The timing is useful for Türkiye’s textile sector. As competition in commodity apparel remains intense, technical textiles offer a route into more defensible markets where engineering capability, machinery investment and application knowledge can create stronger margins.

Sustainability joins performance

Sustainability will be one of the central themes at the fair, with exhibitors expected to present environmentally friendly production technologies, recyclable materials, energy-efficient manufacturing processes and circular-economy practices. Smart textiles, functional surfaces, advanced material technologies and high-performance nonwovens will also be among the highlighted areas.

The next signal to watch is whether HIGHTEX produces concrete machinery orders, export agreements and technology partnerships. For technical textile producers, the real test will be converting exhibition visibility into certified products, scalable production and access to demanding industrial end-markets.