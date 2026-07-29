California textile EPR deadline passes as SB 707 moves toward 2031 rollout

The immediate obligation is producer registration, but the larger challenge is building the product data needed for future fees, reporting and take-back systems.

California’s textile extended producer responsibility regime has entered its compliance phase, requiring qualifying apparel and textile producers to support systems for collecting, repairing, reusing and recycling products sold into the state.

The July deadline

Under the Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024, producers of covered products were required to join CalRecycle’s approved producer responsibility organisation, Landbell USA, by July 1, 2026. Sellers dealing only in second-hand goods and businesses below $1 million in annual aggregate global turnover are excluded.

Who carries responsibility

The statute uses a tiered definition. Responsibility begins with the manufacturer that owns or licenses the brand or trademark. If no qualifying entity exists in California, it can shift to the brand owner or exclusive licensee, then the importer and finally the distributor, retailer or wholesaler. For private-label products, the brand owner may therefore carry the obligation rather than the contract factory. Overseas suppliers will still face growing requests for fibre, product and sales data.

A broad product net

Covered products include apparel and household textiles such as curtains, towels, bedding, blankets, tablecloths, napkins, linens and pillows. The programme is intended to fund collection, sorting, repair, reuse and recycling infrastructure. CalRecycle estimates that Californians discard about 1.2 million tons of textiles annually, approximately 3% of material landfilled in the state.

Penalties and preparation

Administrative penalties can reach $10,000 per day, rising to $50,000 per day for intentional or knowing violations. Landbell USA must submit a statewide needs assessment by March 1, 2027. Regulations cannot take effect before July 1, 2028; an approved plan is required by July 1, 2030, followed by full implementation in 2031.

Brands should now map California sales, determine producer status by brand and product, centralise material-composition and volume data, and review contracts with importers and private-label partners. The 2027 assessment will shape programme fees, collection requirements and eco-modulated incentives.