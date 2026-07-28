Groz Beckert presenting nowovens and knitting products in China at CINTE Techtextil

Albstadt / Shanghai, China, September 2026 – From September 1 to 3, 2026, Groz-Beckert will present its latest innovations and solutions across the product areas of Nonwovens and Knitting at CINTE Techtextil China (Hall W5, Booth A01).

Nonwovens

In the Nonwovens product area, Groz-Beckert will present its latest innovations. One of the highlights is the advanced Litespeed™ felting needle designed to significantly reduce insertion and removal times, thereby simplifying handling and increasing operational efficiency. Furthermore, the newly developed CB-Barb felting needle will be part of the showcase.

For the Nonwovens Carding segment, Groz-Beckert will introduce its specialized Mounting Service. The portfolio is complemented by the innovative SiroLock™ plus wires from the Groz-Beckert InLine card clothing family. These products are designed to deliver high levels of precision, performance and reliability throughout the carding process.

Knitting

In the Knitting product area, Groz-Beckert will present its expanded product portfolio for the warp knitting industry. The extended range of modules offers high levels of precision, stability and efficiency during the loop formation process.

With its comprehensive product portfolio, Groz-Beckert provides customers with integrated and precisely coordinated solutions from a single source. This approach simplifies procurement and production processes, reduces coordination effort and ensures that all components are optimally matched for reliable machine performance.