WGSN and Sorona identify three bio-based textile trends shaping 2027

Bio-based content alone will not secure orders: brands will increasingly expect climate-responsive performance, sensory comfort and verifiable material claims.

Bio-based fibres are moving from a sustainability-led niche towards mainstream apparel development, according to a new forecast from WGSN and Covation Biomaterials’ Sorona brand. Their analysis identifies three material directions—New Nature, Climate Flex and Sensory Empowerment—expected to influence athleisure, activewear, luxury casualwear and ready-to-wear collections through 2027.

Nature meets engineered performance

“New Nature” combines natural, cellulosic, circular and partially bio-based materials rather than treating them as competing categories. The commercial objective is to preserve the texture and consumer appeal of fibres such as cotton, wool and linen while using engineered components to improve stretch recovery, crease resistance, durability and comfort.

Sorona is positioning itself within this hybrid-material model. Its polymer contains 37% plant-derived content by weight and can be produced as filament or staple fibre for blending with natural and cellulosic materials. The company’s Common Thread programme certifies participating fabrics for Sorona content and defined performance characteristics.

Climate adaptation enters product design

“Climate Flex” reflects demand for garments that can perform across warmer, less predictable and rapidly changing conditions. This shifts development priorities towards breathability, temperature management, lightweight layering, stretch and shape retention.

The implications extend beyond sportswear. Uniforms, travel apparel and everyday clothing may increasingly require adaptable performance traditionally associated with technical outdoor products.

Comfort becomes measurable

“Sensory Empowerment” links material selection with softness, tactility, skin comfort and wellness-oriented design. WGSN’s wider 2027 consumer research similarly anticipates stronger demand for restorative experiences, emotional reassurance and multisensory products.

The companies also cite rising Google searches for wool base layers and cotton leggings. These indicators suggest interest in natural-performance combinations, although search activity should not be interpreted as equivalent to confirmed retail demand.

For mills and brands, the next competitive test will be substantiation. Bio-based percentage, feedstock origin, lifecycle impacts, chemical safety, durability and end-of-life limitations will need to be documented alongside performance. Material innovation may attract buyers, but credible data will determine whether those innovations survive stricter sustainability scrutiny.