Caon design office and woolmark unveil innovative aircraft seat concept 

In a forward-thinking collaboration, Caon Design Office and Woolmark introduce Modulo, a revolutionary aircraft seat design which solves a number of problems for both the aviation industry and their customers / passengers.

Modulo is a concept born from Caon’s deep theoretical and practical expertise and research in aviation and transport design, combined with a desire to challenge the status quo of aircraft cabin interiors by addressing key issues. For the industry these include weight reduction, sustainability, and the need for frequent cabin refreshes. For the passenger it’s about wellbeing, hygiene, privacy and experience.

Modulo 11

In partnering with Woolmark, Caon identified Australian Merino Wool as the perfect material for this project due to its next-to-skin softness, strength, innate versatility and technical benefits. Importantly, Merino Wool is a 100% natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre.

“By harnessing the benefits of Merino wool, such as breathability, moisture-wicking properties, and luxurious softness, Modulo demonstrates how Merino is uniquely positioned to elevate the future of travel through unparalleled comfort and enhanced sustainability. This collaboration with Caon Design Office underscores a shared commitment to driving innovative solutions with eco-conscious design principles.” said John Roberts, Managing Director, Woolmark.

The physical embodiment of the seat concept hints at conventional layouts of First Class seating without being confined to a particular category. Modulo represents an exploration of materials, shapes, and concepts rather than a specific proposal for configuration and features.

“In exploring how to expand the capability of the wool fiber within the airline industry we address a major bugbear of airlines in that they have to spend huge sums of money and time in changing the feel of their cabin interiors. Passengers benefit too by having more of this wonderful material which breathes and allows us to play with light and opacity to create new scenarios for privacy and relaxation.” David Caon.

Designed Differently

Modulo is not merely a design study; it represents a leap forward in aircraft interior design, focusing on passenger experience, environmental impact, and operational efficiency. With Modulo, airlines have the opportunity to offer a refreshed, sustainable, and uniquely human travel experience, even on the most extended journeys.

Embracing an aesthetic inspired by organic forms, Modulo reflects an appreciation for the interplay between material properties and design outcomes. This approach, reminiscent of Mario Bellini’s work with Olivetti, celebrates the beauty that arises from the natural shapes and textures of materials.

Smart Technology – for Soothing Safety

Modulo’s design is smartly integrated with sensors and technology to elevate the comfort and safety of passengers. These sensors actively monitor and regulate seat temperature for optimal comfort. Additionally, they prompt passengers to move periodically, with these features specifically aimed at mitigating health risks associated with prolonged immobility, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). caondesignoffice.com ©copyright Caon Design Office 2024.

Futuristic Fabrication

This cutting-edge concept features a 3D knitted wool blend membrane that redefines aircraft seating. By elevating wool from a surface material to the primary touchpoint, Modulo offers a distinctive tactile and visual experience for passengers. It also leads to significant weight reductions, enhancing sustainability and reducing operating costs through lower fuel consumption.

In contrast to current products, which often rely on rigid composites or plastics for partitions or seats, Modulo utilizes wing-like woolen elements, thereby concentrating on a single material as the central theme of the design.

An ultralight yet robust framework of titanium, aluminium, and carbon fiber forms Modulo’s structure and supports its distinctive fabric membrane. This semi-transparent skin, shaped by advanced 3D knitting techniques, forms a wool blend that is structural yet pliable. Carbon and elastic polymers integrated into the fabric grant dynamic flexibility, allowing the seat to transition smoothly from an open space to a private enclosure. The knitting technology employed in Modulo allows for the strategic integration of wadding within specific sections of the fabric. This design choice significantly diminishes the reliance on traditional foam.

Offering Airlines Aesthetic Efficiency

Modularity is a defining feature of the concept, allowing airlines to adapt their cabin aesthetics with agility and minimal effort. This innovative design supports a seamless transition of the cabin’s ambiance to reflect seasonal themes or the latest branding initiatives.

Aided by a sophisticated quick-release mechanism, the wool membrane skin can be interchanged as effortlessly as a standard seat cover. This adaptability not only reduces downtime but also provides a dynamic and refreshing passenger experience with each season, ensuring that the cabin environment remains contemporary and engaging without requiring the airline to ground the aircraft for lengthy periods or reconfigure and refit seats.

Additional Applications

This visionary design extends beyond aviation, offering a versatile seating solution adaptable to future modes of transportation. Its lightweight structure and modular nature are ideal for the evolving landscapes of mass transport, hyperloops, autonomous vehicles, and electric aircraft. The concept’s adaptability ensures that as we move towards more sustainable and technologically advanced transport options, Modulo can seamlessly integrate, enhancing passenger comfort and experience across various travel ecosystems.