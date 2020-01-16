Carpet exporters demand government formulate policy for international exhibitions

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has demanded that the government of Pakistan formulate a comprehensive policy to help exporters participate in international exhibitions and in turn boost exports for the country.

While talking to a delegation of PCMEA office bearers, Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir said that there was a dire need of active participation of Pakistan in international exhibitions such as Domotex. For this, he said the government should chalk out a comprehensive policy for ensuring the participation of carpet exporters.

During the meeting. PCMEA Senior member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Major (r) Akhter Nazir, Muhammad Akbar and others were also present.

Aslam Tahir said that Pakistani exporters had a very limited stalls at Domotex this year, compared to Indian carpet exporters, who had set up about 300 stalls. He said that this was because of the lack of financial assistance from the government.

The chairman said the PCMEA delegation would hold important business to business meetings with carpet manufacturers, investors and buyers at Domotex 2020 and this would help the country in increasing its volume of exports. He said such kinds of exhibitions were the best medium for Pakistani carpet exporters to display their products and attract foreign buyers. The government should take advantage of these events through financial assistances to those exporters who want to participate, he added.

Aslam Tahir said despite facing multiple crises, PCMEA had participated in Domotex and they hoped that this would help the carpet industry boost its exports. He said the government should give incentives to carpet exporters and come up with a comprehensive policy for such international exhibitions. He also demanded the government ensure the settlement of refund as soon as possible to end the shortage of capitals being faced by carpet manufacturers.