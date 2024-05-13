Challenges to Eurozone labor productivity amid economic turbulence

A recent report by Fitch Ratings sheds light on the precarious state of labour markets across the US, UK, and eurozone. While all three regions face challenges, the eurozone stands out with notably poor labour productivity, leaving it vulnerable to unexpected economic downturns.

In the eurozone, companies have been holding onto staff, a practice known as labour hoarding, despite only modest increases in demand. This tactic could backfire if demand fails to pick up, leading to swift layoffs. Moreover, with a robust growth in labour supply and rising participation rates, the risk of rising unemployment looms large.

In contrast, the US has seen a rapid recovery in demand driving labour demand, albeit amidst subdued growth in labour supply. Businesses are now focusing on maximizing productivity to meet demand, as highlighted in the report “Labour Market Resilience in the US, Eurozone, and UK”.

The UK presents a mixed scenario, with weak labour demand exacerbated by minimal growth in labour supply. Despite this, the unemployment rate remains low, reflecting a stagnant economy and a labour market constrained by limited supply rather than robust demand. The employment rate, however, still lags behind pre-pandemic levels, underscoring persistent challenges.