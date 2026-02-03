China’s booming pet economy drives launch of Pet Boutique at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring 2026

China’s rapidly expanding pet economy, powered largely by younger consumers, is reshaping demand for pet apparel and functional textiles, prompting Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2026 to introduce a dedicated Pet Boutique display area.
Why it matters
- Pet apparel market size (2024): RMB 3.5 billion (USD 500+ million)
- Annual growth: 20%+
- Projected total pet market (2028): RMB 1.15 trillion (USD 164 billion)
Pet fashion in China has moved beyond novelty, with functional garments accounting for over 60% of the market—driven by needs such as odour control, thermal insulation, weather protection, and comfort.
Pet Boutique: What exhibitors will showcase
Launching 11–13 March 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the Pet Boutique will spotlight:
- Pet-ready fabrics, apparel and accessories
- Sustainable and bio-based materials
- Performance textiles prioritising comfort and safety
Confirmed exhibitors include:
- Lenzing – renewable wood-based fibres for pet applications
- Idole – SOLOTEX®-based fashion-functional textiles
- SilkİPEK Tekstil, Heng Li String and Braid, G.K Infinite, among others
The zone will sit alongside an expanded Functional Lab, reinforcing the link between technical performance and sustainability.
Functional Lab expands by 30%
Reflecting China’s growing outdoor and active lifestyles, Functional Lab has been reimagined for 2026:
- THE CUBE: a new integrated product presentation format
- 3M China: spotlighting Thinsulate™ Insulation for lightweight warmth
- Hyosung: showcasing CREORA® spandex solutions for thermal regulation and comfort
- Additional exhibitors include Regen-tech Fashion, Henglun Textile, and HiLite Textile
Econogy Hub: Sustainability meets performance
The enlarged Econogy Hub will feature eco-focused textiles and traceability solutions relevant to both human and pet apparel:
- Ecocert Pavilion – certification and sustainable supply chains
- PEELSPHERE – bio-based plant fibre leather from agricultural waste
- TextileGenesis (Lectra) – traceability and compliance for premium and sustainable fibres
Buyers can identify verified exhibitors via the Econogy Finder, supported by independent Econogy Check validation.
Strategic takeaway
Pet apparel in China is evolving into a premium, performance-driven, sustainability-conscious category. By integrating the Pet Boutique, Functional Lab, and Econogy Hub, Intertextile Shanghai is positioning itself at the intersection of:
- Lifestyle-driven consumption
- Technical textile innovation
- Verified sustainability and traceability
For fabric suppliers and brands, pet textiles are no longer niche—they represent a fast-scaling extension of functional and sustainable apparel markets.