China’s booming pet economy drives launch of Pet Boutique at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring 2026

China’s rapidly expanding pet economy, powered largely by younger consumers, is reshaping demand for pet apparel and functional textiles, prompting Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2026 to introduce a dedicated Pet Boutique display area.

Why it matters

Pet apparel market size (2024): RMB 3.5 billion (USD 500+ million)

RMB (USD 500+ million) Annual growth: 20%+

Projected total pet market (2028): RMB 1.15 trillion (USD 164 billion)

Pet fashion in China has moved beyond novelty, with functional garments accounting for over 60% of the market—driven by needs such as odour control, thermal insulation, weather protection, and comfort.

Pet Boutique: What exhibitors will showcase

Launching 11–13 March 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the Pet Boutique will spotlight:

Pet-ready fabrics, apparel and accessories

Sustainable and bio-based materials

Performance textiles prioritising comfort and safety

Confirmed exhibitors include:

Lenzing – renewable wood-based fibres for pet applications

– renewable wood-based fibres for pet applications Idole – SOLOTEX®-based fashion-functional textiles

– SOLOTEX®-based fashion-functional textiles SilkİPEK Tekstil, Heng Li String and Braid, G.K Infinite, among others

The zone will sit alongside an expanded Functional Lab, reinforcing the link between technical performance and sustainability.

Functional Lab expands by 30%

Reflecting China’s growing outdoor and active lifestyles, Functional Lab has been reimagined for 2026:

THE CUBE : a new integrated product presentation format

: a new integrated product presentation format 3M China : spotlighting Thinsulate™ Insulation for lightweight warmth

: spotlighting for lightweight warmth Hyosung : showcasing CREORA® spandex solutions for thermal regulation and comfort

: showcasing spandex solutions for thermal regulation and comfort Additional exhibitors include Regen-tech Fashion, Henglun Textile, and HiLite Textile

Econogy Hub: Sustainability meets performance

The enlarged Econogy Hub will feature eco-focused textiles and traceability solutions relevant to both human and pet apparel:

Ecocert Pavilion – certification and sustainable supply chains

– certification and sustainable supply chains PEELSPHERE – bio-based plant fibre leather from agricultural waste

– bio-based plant fibre leather from agricultural waste TextileGenesis (Lectra) – traceability and compliance for premium and sustainable fibres

Buyers can identify verified exhibitors via the Econogy Finder, supported by independent Econogy Check validation.

Strategic takeaway

Pet apparel in China is evolving into a premium, performance-driven, sustainability-conscious category. By integrating the Pet Boutique, Functional Lab, and Econogy Hub, Intertextile Shanghai is positioning itself at the intersection of:

Lifestyle-driven consumption

Technical textile innovation

Verified sustainability and traceability

For fabric suppliers and brands, pet textiles are no longer niche—they represent a fast-scaling extension of functional and sustainable apparel markets.