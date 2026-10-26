China’s textile and apparel exports surge 21.5% to $29.66 Billion in September 2026

China’s September export rebound was led by garments, but slower nine-month growth and differences between dollar- and yuan-denominated figures point to a less uniform recovery.

China exported $29.66 billion of textiles and apparel in September 2026, an increase of 21.5% from a year earlier, according to customs figures reported by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles.

The result was the highest September total in recent years and lifted exports for the first nine months to $232.96 billion.

Garments Lead the Rebound

Apparel and clothing-accessory exports climbed approximately 24% to $15.42 billion in September. Textile yarns, fabrics and related products rose 19% to $14.24 billion.

Compared with August, however, the two segments moved in opposite directions. Textile exports grew 12.2%, while apparel exports fell 2.9%. Combined export value increased 3.8% month on month. The strong annual comparison partly reflects a lower September 2025 base, alongside reported improvements in overseas demand.

Nine-Month Growth Remains Moderate

During January–September, textile exports reached $112.26 billion, up 5.4%, while apparel exports totalled $120.69 billion, an increase of 4.8%. Combined growth of 5.1% was two percentage points stronger than the January–August rate.

Currency denominations present a different picture. Measured in renminbi, nine-month exports increased just 0.8% to approximately 1.60 trillion yuan, rather than the 5.1% increase expressed in US dollars.

Implications for Asian Textile Exporters

China’s stronger export performance signals continued competition for garment orders, while its substantial textile shipments underline its role as a supplier of yarns, fabrics and intermediate materials to overseas apparel factories.

For exporters in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam, the commercial effects will depend on product categories, pricing, tariffs and buyers’ sourcing strategies. Importantly, higher export values do not necessarily indicate equivalent growth in physical shipment volumes or manufacturers’ profitability.

The next test will be October–December export data, particularly whether apparel exports sustain their annual growth and whether improvements extend beyond favourable year-earlier comparisons.