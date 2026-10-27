Functional Fabric Fair Portland 2026 to showcase 340+ sustainable textile suppliers and Bio-Based innovations

The US performance textile sourcing exhibition will spotlight bio-based fibres, circular materials, Digital Product Passports and emerging sustainability regulations for outdoor and activewear manufacturers.

Functional Fabric Fair Portland 2026 opens on October 26 at the Oregon Convention Center, bringing together more than 340 sustainability-certified suppliers, including 68 companies exhibiting at the fall edition for the first time.

Organised by RX and powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS, the three-day event will connect fabric manufacturers, technology suppliers, apparel brands and product developers seeking high-performance materials for the Autumn/Winter 2027–28 season.

The exhibition floor will operate October 27–28, following an industry sustainability conference on October 26.

Bio-Based Materials Take Centre Stage

This year’s central theme is bio-based materials, reflecting growing interest in reducing textile manufacturing’s dependence on fossil-derived inputs.

A newly introduced Cellulose Forum will showcase natural fibres including hemp, linen and nettle, alongside regenerated cellulosic fibres such as lyocell, modal and viscose.

The Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub will feature regenerative materials, circular textile solutions and alternatives to conventional petrochemical-based products. Other dedicated areas include the Cotton Forum, Wool Forum, Bodywear Collective and Innovation Zone.

Sustainability, DPP and Circularity Discussions

The opening-day OIA Catalyst Conference, developed with the Outdoor Industry Association and sponsored by GORE-TEX, will address sustainability regulations, responsible sourcing and practical compliance strategies.

Nearly 20 Expert Talks will follow, covering textile innovation and regulatory developments.

Key discussions include:

EU Digital Product Passports and product transparency.

Textile EPR and garment take-back legislation.

Polyester circularity and microplastic fibre mitigation.

Bio-based material scalability, traceability and certification.

Artificial intelligence in apparel design and development.

New Sourcing Opportunities for Textile Mills

The exhibition targets manufacturers supplying performance fabrics for sportswear, outdoor apparel, workwear, rainwear, lifestyle clothing and bodywear.

For textile mills and exporters, the event offers opportunities to engage international buyers seeking functional performance, sustainability credentials and reliable supply chains. However, manufacturers must demonstrate measurable technical performance alongside credible environmental documentation.

The commercial opportunity lies in converting material innovation into scalable, certified and competitively priced fabrics that meet evolving brand requirements.