Chinese imports of Brazilian cotton were down 6.8%

In the first eleven months of 2023, China imported Brazilian cotton, amounting to 432,000 tons, down 6.8 percent over 2022.

However, within three months between September and November 2023, Chinese imports of Brazilian cotton soared to 278,000 tons, or a massive hike of 64 percent yearly.

Compared to Chinese imports of Brazilian cotton, Brazilian exports to other countries like Pakistan and Vietnam could have been better.

Between January and November, Brazil exported cotton, which was lower than expected and stood at 1.23 million tons, according to the Brazilian International Trade Secretariat.

Brazilian cotton exports to China face competitive challenges from other cotton-producing countries like India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, etc.

In the season between July 2023 and June 2024, Brazil may export 2.5 million tons of cotton or 1 million tons more than in the 2022/23 season, the Brazilian National Cotton Exporters Association stated.