Itema to showcaseits latest weaving innovations and the customer portal HelloItema at ITM 2024

Itema, the leading global provider of advanced weaving solutions including weaving machines, spare parts and integrated services, will exhibit at ITM 2024 at the Istanbul TÜYAP Fair Convention and Congress Center on June 4-8 in Hall 8, Booth 806 its latest weaving innovations and the full set of digital functionalities and smart solutions offered by the HelloItema Customer Portal.



Itema established in 2022 its own company in Türkiye, with the aim of maximizing benefits for Turkish customers. With offices in Istanbul and in Bursa, Itema Türkiye provides Itema customers with timely, accurate and beneficial services. In the words of Pamir Özaltan, Itema Türkiye Managing Director “Türkiye is, since ever, one of the three main markets for Itema. We hold leadership in numerous market segments and in different textile areas of the country. At ITM 2024 we will bring on show some interesting innovations for important textile productions, such as terry, curtains, and apparel fabrics.”



Itema, in fact, will take advantage of the ITM stage to exhibits some of the latest weaving innovations introduced at ITMA in June 2023 in Milan and that, almost one year after market launch, received appreciation and warm welcome by worldwide weavers. Particularly, ITM visitors will have the chance to see running live at the Itema booth:

the new R9500EVOterry. The Itema terry machines, thanks to their excellent textile versatility and machine reliability, are preferred by worldwide terry weavers, with an impressive number of machines installed in more than 35 countries, and the absolute market leaders in the weaving of terry fabrics in the Denizli district in Türkiye. In the EVO version, the Itema R9500EVOterry further improves textile mastery, performances, and ease of use;

the new R9500EVO , on show both in wide and narrow width to highlight the superior textile mastery achieved thanks to the EVO improvements;

the new iSAVERfancy that, based on the technology of iSAVEReco, is available up to 6 weft colors and allows to eliminate the waste selvedge on the left-hand side of the rapier machine thus providing substantial costs saving and significant contribution to sustainable weaving by reducing raw materials and resources waste.



Moreover, the customer portal HelloItema will take central stage during the show to demonstrate the full set of digital functionalities and smart solutions that are now available for the Itema customers to make their working life easier and to add value to their investment. HelloItema is an online platform, accessible by browser or app through any digital device – and on EVO generation Itema machines also from the machine console directly from the mill floor – where the weaver can, with a simple click, purchase original spare parts in a renewed and optimized e-commerce and check order status in realtime, open service tickets and access relevant machines documents. The Itema Group Chief Sales and Service, Matteo Mutti commented on the Itema participation at ITM “We look forward to ITM as the stage to showcase our latest innovations to the whole Middle Eastern textile industry. We worked on our product line-up to show effective, tangible, smart solutions to weavers since our primary mission is to support our customers in improving their competitiveness and their results.”

To learn more about Itema Group technological innovations and weaving solutions, make sure to visit us at ITM 2024 in Hall 8, Booth 806.