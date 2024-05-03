Fabrizio Maggi talks about The LYCRA Company’s exciting new technologies at IGATEX

Sign inWelcome! Log into your accountyour usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get helpPassword recoveryRecover your passwordyour email A password will be e-mailed to you.HomeVideosFabrizio Maggi talks about The LYCRA Company’s exciting new technologies at IGATEXMay 3, 2024Videos Previous articleSamuel Goldstein from Earth Protex talks about the innovative technology for the circular economyNext articleGlobal cotton scenario this weekRelated Articles TechnologyItema to showcaseits latest weaving innovations and the customer portal HelloItema at ITM 2024 MachineryIGATEX PAKISTAN mega textile event opens with worldwide participation CottonGlobal cotton scenario this week Stay Connected11,285FansLike394FollowersFollow9,210SubscribersSubscribeLatest Articles MachineryIGATEX PAKISTAN mega textile event opens with worldwide participation CottonGlobal cotton scenario this week00:04:20 VideosSamuel Goldstein from Earth Protex talks about the innovative technology for the circular economyLoad more