Chinese Investors Explore High-Value, Tech-Driven Expansion in Bangladesh’s Apparel Ecosystem

A high-level delegation of Chinese investors has met with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to evaluate opportunities for diversified, technology-intensive investment in Bangladesh’s apparel and textile sector. The meeting, held at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, reflects growing Chinese interest in moving beyond cut-and-sew manufacturing toward backward linkage, advanced materials, and digital infrastructure.

Led by BGMEA Senior Vice President Inamul Haq Khan and BETTEX Industries Chairman Frank Yi, discussions focused on man-made fibres (MMF), high-value fabrics, chemicals, AI-enabled manufacturing, and renewable energy-all critical gaps in Bangladesh’s current industrial structure. BGMEA emphasised that ongoing machinery upgrades and process modernisation are positioning the country to produce higher-value apparel and diversified exports, particularly as it prepares for post-LDC graduation.

BGMEA leaders explicitly invited joint ventures in MMF-based textiles, specialty chemicals, and clean energy, highlighting their potential to reduce production costs, shorten lead times, and improve competitiveness. Equally strategic was the call for collaboration in AI-driven manufacturing systems, integrated supply-chain platforms, 3D digital profiling, and Digital Product Passport (DPP) technologies, which are increasingly essential for regulatory compliance in EU and other advanced markets.

The breadth of the Chinese delegation-spanning textiles, AI, advanced materials, IT platforms, education, and legal advisory-signals a systems-level investment approach, not isolated factory setups. Chinese participants expressed optimism about Bangladesh as a destination for high-tech manufacturing, skills development, and supply-chain digitisation.

The engagement underscores a broader shift: Bangladesh is positioning itself not merely as a low-cost apparel hub, but as an emerging, technology-enabled manufacturing ecosystem, with China seen as a strategic partner in that transition.