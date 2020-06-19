Companies need to incorporate sustainability in every area of business: SAC

To successfully address climate change, company leaders need to embed sustainability into every part of their business as a core element of their values system and consider how circularity might be possible to achieve, says Amina Razvi, executive director, Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC).

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, “CEOs around the world made difficult decisions and it’s put a spotlight on the fact that leaders have a remarkable responsibility to put people and the planet first,” writes Razvi in an article in the hard bound fifth edition of the Sustainability Compendium – ‘Going Circular’ brought out by Fibre2Fashion.

“We must incorporate sustainability into our company values, strategic plans, and every employee’s individual goals. And we need to hold ourselves accountable to driving real, measurable improvement and not just incremental progress,” adds Razvi in her article ‘Integrating Sustainability’.