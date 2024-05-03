ITCPE 2024: Digital Textile Printing Machinery Exhibitors Preview

According to a report released by IDC, in the third quarter of 2023, the revenue of China’s digital textile printing machine market exceeded 66 million US dollars, an increase of 17.2% year-on-year. This significant growth indicates a positive growth trend in the demand for digital printing equipment.



ITCPE: Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing and Printing Industry Expo

As technology continues to advance, digital printing equipment is set to offer images of higher resolution and a richer color palette, resulting in more detailed and lifelike printed products. The Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing, and Printing Industry Expo, taking place at the Poly World Trade Expo in Pazhou, Guangzhou from May 20-22 this year, will host numerous high-quality companies specializing in digital printing equipment. These companies will showcase the latest processes and technologies. Let’s anticipate their contributions together.



Following are the exhibitors of the digital textile printing machine manufacturers at ITCPE 2024.

The exhibitors are arranged in no particular order:

Guangzhou Zhenfeng Digital Technology Co., Ltd Booth：T002

Guangzhou Zhenfeng Digital Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2008 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, is a technology enterprise focusing on the sales and service of digital printing equipment. Guangzhou Zhenfeng is the exclusive agent of Hangzhou Honghua in South China. Honghua brand is the first digital printing brand, the national digital inkjet printing research center, and has won the second prize of the National Science and Technology Progress Award twice! Have a number of industrial invention patents, master the core technology of digital printing! At the same time, the company is committed to the R&D and sales of T-shirt printing machines. It has invested in the establishment of a factory in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, and established Hangzhou Mingliangkang Digital Technology Co., Ltd. to build a benchmark equipment for domestic T-shirt printing machines. At the same time, the company is also an excellent domestic and foreign brand dealer of Brother and Aidi.

HOPETECH DIGITAL CO., LTD Booth：T003

HOPETECH DIGITAL CO., LTD (HOPETECH for short) is a high-tech company which integrates development, manufacture, sales and service. Since the company was founded, HOPE people have established a long-term developing strategy of building up a world top brand in the industry. From the principle design of equipment, to the landing of technical solutions, and then to the selection of spare parts, the company has always been adhering to “Hope lies in quality, to create value for customer” business philosophy and quality oriented standard.

SKY AIR-SHIP DIGITAL PRINTING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD Booth：T017

Established in 2004, Shenyang Air-Ship digital printing equipment company (SKYJET) is the global leader of double-sided synchronous printing technology and one of the earliest large-scale digital printing equipment manufacturers in China. As the unit of the China printing Association branch, and in possession of ISO9001 quality system certification and CE certification, the company participated in the work of drafting the “National Standards for Wide-format Printers” and the formulation of the “National Occupational Standards for Printer Assembly and Maintenance “, and is the first who achieved “Maintenance Work Station approval” and the first-prize winner of China’s “Textile Light” and national high-tech enterprises and other honors.

Wuhan Yili Electronic Co., Ltd Booth：T011

Founded in 2003, Wuhan Yili Electronic Co., Ltd (XENONS) is a total digital inkjet printers manufacture and solutions provider in China. Xenons is one of the largest Digital Inkjet printing Engine Supplier in the market, who have 18 software engineers, 35 machnical engineers, 12 electronics engineers, 4 ink engineers and other engineers only for R&D dept. Xenons facilities covers over 330000 sqm in 3 places, major located in the China Optical Valley Industrial Park.

Zhejiang Boyin Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Booth：T3003a

Zhejiang Boyin Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech company specializing in the research and development, production, sales and technical services of digital printing equipment. The company’s products are “digital inkjet printing equipment and supporting overall application solutions”, the main applications are textile, printing and dyeing, home, fashion, personalized design and other related fields. In order to meet the needs of the majority of users in the market, Boyin Digital has developed a digital printing overall solution based on “coating digital printing solution”, “active digital printing solution”, “acid digital printing solution”, “decentralized digital printing solution”, etc., and the printing technology used can be displayed on most fabrics.

Guangdong Baocai intelligent Technology Co., Ltd Booth：T007

Guangdong Baocai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Yi’an Science and Technology Park, Nanhai District, Foshan City, Greater Bay Area. It is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production and sales of digital printing equipment and inkjet consumables. It is a “specialized, special and innovative enterprise” in Guangdong Province. “enterprise.

Nanjing ORIC Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Booth：T010

Nanjing ORIC Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Hefeng Industrial Park, Lishui District, Nanjing City. It has accumulated rich experience in whole machine design and inkjet control in the field of industrial and civil inkjet printing, and is in the industry leader in green environmental protection, advanced technology, people-oriented and other aspects. In addition to the advanced functions of the industry’s equipment, ORIC digital inkjet series printers have a more intelligent operation experience, which can help customers solve problems in production faster, and help customers create greater wealth value with excellent equipment, good reputation, perfect products and services.

Shanghai Hexuan Industrial Co., Ltd. Booth：T3003b

Hexuan(Refretonic, Quanitonic, and 3ALPS), is the top 5 digital industry printer manufacturer in China, which has 10 years of history. Having all lines of digital printer products, it mainly focuses on the Solvent/Eco Solvent and Sublimation (polyester) field.

Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Booth：T019

Guangzhou XinFlying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010, the brand is XinFlying, is a R&D, production, sales as one of the comprehensive enterprise. The company covers an area of 16,000 square meters and has more than 200 employees. The main products are dtf printer, sublimation printer, uv dtf printer and ink and sublimation paper consumables. XinFlying products sell well all over the world and annual exports exceed 15 million dollars. They have overseas warehouse in the USA, Brazil, Indonesia, and provide local after-sales service.

Henan Yindu Digital Co., Ltd Booth：T006

Henan Yindu Digital Co., Ltd ( Former name Henan Audley Digital Co., Ltd.) was established in 1997. It is a national high-tech certified enterprise , engaged in the R&D production and sales of digital printing equipment and committed to providing global customers with more cost-effective “Wisdom in China” printing equipment and technical solutions.

GuangDong SaHe Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd Booth：T014

GuangDong SaHe Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd. was founded in 2017,is a high-quality digital printing equipment, consumables, to provide customers with one-stop digital printing application program of rapid development enterprises. Specializing in providing customers with environmental protection, efficient, after-sale worry-free high-quality digital printing equipment and mature application solutions.

GUANGZHOU QIYA DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Booth：T030a

Guangzhou Qiya Digital Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2014, is a high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D, production and sales of DTG white ink direct injection application solutions. The company’s main products: T-shirt direct spray machine, garment direct spray machine, denim direct spray machine, wool high-jet direct spray machine, visual positioning direct spray machine, process-integrated flatbed machine, oval industrial digital machine, and supporting spray machine , special ovens and other series of products, the company’s products have obtained a number of patents and brand intellectual property rights. It is widely used in: clothing, home textiles, shoes, bags, handbags, handicrafts, etc.

Guangzhou Elephant Digital Printing CO,.LTD Booth：T023

Founded in 2004, Guangzhou Elephant Digital Technology Co, LTD is a technology-based enterprise focusing on the R&D, production and sales of digital printing equipment and consumables. After years of hard work and the support of many new and old customers, the company continues to grow and develop. Currently, branches have been set up in Fujian, Guangxi, Qingyuan, Dongguan, Yixing, Southeast Asia and other places.

Guangzhou Fourstar Electronic Technology Co., Ltd Booth：T3004

Guangzhou Fourstar Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd. was founded in 2011. As a manufacturer, their factory has more than 10 years of experience in R & D, manufacturing and sales of digital printing equipments. They have a complete and scientific quality management system. As a high-precision intelligent printing overall solution service provider for fast fashion clothing and textile industry, their company provides customers with complete solutions including training and guidance in equipment operation, software design, process knowledge, color adjustment, and management process.



Guangzhou Sangong Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Booth：T3009

Guangzhou Sangong Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a set of equipment research and development/design/production/sales as one of the integrated industry and trade enterprise. Sangong Digital set into digital printing/digital pre-press proofing/digital UV equipment research and development, digital printing materials, digital printing accessories as one of the service-oriented enterprises. The company’s products include digital thermal transfer solution, digital white ink (DTF/ DTG), digital UV coil (UVDTF)/platform cylindrical customized solution.



LEAF Booth：T047b

LEAF, as a leading brand in the printing industry, will soon make its appearance at the International Textile and Apparel Printing Industry Exhibition in Guangzhou from May 20th to May 22nd, 2024. This highly anticipated event gathers experts and clients from the global digital printing industry, providing an infinite platform for business opportunities and cooperation. LEAF will showcase its cutting-edge digital printing solutions to meet the ever-changing market demands. At this exhibition, LEAF will particularly highlight the DTF5-head printer, known for its high-speed printing at an exceptional value. Equipped with 5 Epson i3200 print heads in a 3-color-2-white configuration, this printer achieves a printing speed of 28 square meters per hour at 6 pass, surpassing the speed of 4-head printers by 10 square meters per hour.



Guangzhou Kuyin Digital Equipment Co., LTD Booth：T3016

Founded in 2009, Guangzhou Kuyin Digital Equipment Co., Ltd. has been focusing on the development and sales of pure cotton digital printing solutions for 14 years, and the equipment has been continuously optimized. The company has a strong R&D team and masters the core technology. Now it has 3 national invention patents, 8 practical new patents, and 8 trademark rights. The white ink direct injection machine and white ink hot stamping machine produced by the company have been well received by the market.



Guangzhou Juli Digital Technology Co. LTD Booth：T013

The company is mainly engaged in advertising consumables such as photo machine nozzle, photo machine ink, inkjet printer nozzle and so on. The photo machine nozzle products guarantee original authenticity, stable and reliable performance and long service life. Main brands: Wu Teng, Roland, Mimaki, Konica, Searle, Toshiba, Kyocera, Seiko, Polaris, Ricoh, Epson and other series of original nozzles; Product series: Original four-color/six-color photo machine nozzle, piezoelectric photo machine nozzle, inkjet printer nozzle, UV flatbed nozzle, titanium long-life nozzle, wall color printer nozzle, flag machine nozzle, digital printing machine nozzle, Epson/Roland /Mimaki/ Wu Teng piezoelectric nozzle, indoor water-based nozzle, outdoor oily nozzle, and high-flowing photo machine ink. Suitable for advertising equipment such as thermal foaming photo machine/piezoelectric photo machine/inkjet printer.



Dongguan Youchuang Intelligent Machiney Co.,Ltd Booth：T3038a

Dongguan Youchuang Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd. ( Dongguan Zhenying Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.), which was founded in 1996, has been committed to the development and manufacturing of soft rubber products and gift making machines and equipments for more than 20 years. To improve the situation of difficulty in recruiting, retaining workers and high cost of employment, the company puts forward the concept of “first step, innovative services”, introduced high-tech technological innovation talents, and formed a professional R&D team. At the same time, they are focused on training a group of after-sales service people and formed a professional after-sales service team to ensure that their equipment is always one step ahead of the market in terms of intelligence.



Guangzhou Siheda CNC Equipment Co., Ltd. Booth：T028

Guangzhou Siheda C N C Equipment Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer engaging in the design, technical development, producing, sales, and after-sales services in the digital printing field. Focusing on digital printing industry, they keep up with market new trends, develop new technology and cost-effective printers, is one of the leading producers of D T F printer, U V flatbed printer, Eco solvent printer, U V inkjet printer, etc. Besides that, we also export accessories and consumables like print head, ink, which can be widely used in textile, plastic sheet, metal plate, acrylic sheet, wood board, leather, glass, phone case, ceramic tile, etc.

The stable product performance and multi-functional applications not only help us to win the domestic market, but also the global clients. Our products export to all over the world such as Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East region and Africa, etc. At the exhibition site, there will be even more high-quality companies from the textile and garment industry showcasing traditional printing equipment, dyeing equipment, laser cutting, and fabric accessories. If you also want to understand the latest information and technology in the industry, then you must not miss the ITCPE!