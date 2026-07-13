Cooling fabrics market to reach $6bn as heat, sportswear and workwear demand rise

Cooling textiles are shifting from a sportswear feature to a broader comfort, safety and climate-adaptation category.

The global cooling fabrics market is forecast to grow from $2.90 billion in 2025 to $6.03 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.62%, according to SNS Insider. The market is being driven by demand for performance apparel, athleisure, breathable everyday clothing, healthcare textiles and protective workwear designed to reduce heat stress and improve comfort.

Polyester leads, blends accelerate

Polyester remained the leading fibre type in 2025, with a 46.80% market share. Its position reflects cost, durability, moisture-wicking performance and compatibility with cooling finishes. Blended fabrics are expected to grow fastest, with a projected CAGR of 10.92% through 2035, as brands seek combinations of breathability, comfort, stretch, thermal regulation and hand feel.

By application, apparel accounted for 42.35% of the market in 2025, while sportswear is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment, with a 9.73% CAGR. Fashion apparel led by end use, but sports and fitness are expected to grow fastest as consumers demand garments that manage sweat, heat and movement more effectively.

Technology moves beyond wicking

Phase-change materials held the largest technology share in 2025, at 31.25%, because they can absorb, store and release heat to regulate temperature. Active cooling is expected to grow fastest, at 10.83% annually, supported by smart textiles, wearable cooling systems and applications in military, industrial and high-performance sportswear.

This matters because “cooling” is no longer just a moisture-management claim. It increasingly involves fabric architecture, fibre blends, chemical finishes, heat storage, airflow design and, in some cases, electronic or active systems.

Heat risk expands the market

North America led the market in 2025 with a 34.82% share, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a 9.58% CAGR. The climate logic is clear: the International Labour Organization estimates that 71% of the global workforce is exposed to excessive heat, with Asia-Pacific exposure above the global average at 74.7%.

For textile manufacturers, the opportunity is moving beyond gymwear. Cooling fabrics will increasingly matter in uniforms, industrial PPE, outdoor workwear, medical garments and climate-responsive fashion. The winners will be suppliers that can prove measurable cooling performance, wash durability, comfort and safety—not merely market garments as “breathable.”