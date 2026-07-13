Global denim market forecast to reach $48bn as performance and circularity reshape demand

Denim’s next growth phase will be driven less by basic jeans volumes and more by lighter fabrics, premium finishes, functional performance and verifiable sustainability.

The global denim market is projected to grow from $24.3 billion in 2025 to $48.12 billion by 2035, representing a 7.07% compound annual growth rate, according to Global Growth Insights. The forecast links expansion to denim’s crossover between casualwear, workwear and fashion, alongside demand for stretch, comfort and digital retail.

Medium weights hold the centre

The report divides denim into light, medium and heavy constructions. Medium-weight fabrics, generally 300–400 gsm, remain the commercial core because they balance structure, durability and comfort across mainstream jeans and jackets. Lighter fabrics are gaining relevance in warmer markets, women’s apparel and shirts, while heavyweight denim retains a specialist position in premium and workwear products.

Jeans remain the largest application, but demand is spreading into jackets, shirts, skirts, dresses and accessories. This gives mills more room to develop differentiated fabric platforms rather than compete only in conventional five-pocket denim.

Functionality moves up the agenda

Recent results from Levi Strauss support the view that denim demand remains resilient. The company’s second-quarter 2026 revenue rose 8% to $1.6 billion, with direct-to-consumer sales up 11% and e-commerce up 19%. Asia grew 10%, indicating continued growth beyond mature Western markets.

For suppliers, the development agenda now includes stretch recovery, lower fabric weight, thermoregulation, airflow and improved durability. Laser finishing, ozone and automated process control are also becoming more important as brands seek lower-impact products without sacrificing aesthetics.

Fibre strategy becomes decisive

Cotton remains denim’s defining fibre, but its share of global fibre production slipped to 19% in 2024, while recycled cotton represented only about 1% of cotton supply. This limits how quickly circular denim can scale.

The next competitive divide will be between mills selling fabric and mills selling verified performance: traceable fibre inputs, consistent shade, lower water and energy use, recyclability and buyer-ready product data. Market growth may be substantial, but value will concentrate among suppliers able to prove what their denim delivers.