Dickies gears up for FDA-compliant isolation gowns for hospitals and healthcare workers

Dickies, a workwear brand, in partnership with its parent company, VF Corporation, has announced that it is further supporting the fight against Covid-19 in the US by manufacturing FDA-compliant isolation gowns for hospitals and healthcare workers. These Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) garments would be distributed to communities throughout the US.

“Dickies has stood alongside generations of workers and in light of these unprecedented times, we’re joining in the effort to help healthcare professionals on the frontlines,” Denny Bruce, Dickies Global Brand President, said in press release. “As a heritage brand that goes to work, especially when the work gets tough, we are committed to equipping these workers with the critical medical garments they need to protect themselves as they continue the fight against this pandemic.”

With initial production beginning next week, VF Corporation and Dickies expect to produce and deliver 50,000 gowns in May, and intend to create production capacity to make up to 675,000 gowns by June and up to 3.4 million by September.

“We are proud to leverage our global resources and manufacturing expertise in partnership with our Dickies brand to support the fight against Covid-19,” Cameron Bailey, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, VF Corporation, said.