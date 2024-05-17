42 C
Lahore
Friday, May 17, 2024
HomeVideos

Jennifer Thompson, COLOURizd™ United States discusses savings and sustainability it offers at IGATEX

Videos
Previous article
Benoit Moutault, Vice President Textile, CHT discusses CHT’s technical developments at Techtextil
Next article
Gerold Gonska, Trützschler, Germany discusses evolving needs of the spinning industry at IGATEX

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,250SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us