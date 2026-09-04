Digital printing systems announce strategic integration for future growth

J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH Klagenfurt and J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH Kufstein | Digital Printing Systems have announced the launch of “Zimmer 2028”, a strategic transformation initiative that will unite the two operating companies into a single organisation effective 1 January 2028.

The companies describe “Zimmer 2028″ as a response to increasing economic pressure and as a strategic organisational transformation that combines the strengths of both businesses. They say market demands continue to evolve, and that the restructuring is intended not only to respond to those changes but also to create the basis for shaping the company’s future.

The objective is to align the organisation with the requirements of the years ahead, consolidate expertise, and create additional capacity for customer service, innovation and growth.

Leadership changes

As of 31 August 2026, Horst Ros and Jürgen Scheriau stepped down from their roles as Managing Directors. Horst Ros has left the company. Jürgen Scheriau has withdrawn from operational business and is no longer involved in day-to-day management.

The companies thanked the departing Managing Directors for their many years of commitment and contribution, and wished them every success in their future professional and personal endeavours.

Effective 1 September 2026, Thomas Mentler and Andreas Rass, already Managing Directors of J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH Kufstein | Digital Printing Systems, were appointed Managing Directors of J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH Klagenfurt. They will continue to lead both the Kufstein and Klagenfurt companies in their respective roles.

The companies said the integration of leadership and expertise would strengthen their ability to serve customers efficiently, accelerate innovation and position the business for sustainable long-term success.

What the future organisation is intended to deliver

The future organisation will combine expertise, resources and technologies to provide:

customer support

faster decision-making

stronger innovation capabilities

sustainable long-term growth

The initiative is guided by the vision: One Company. Two Locations. One Shared Future.

Zimmer 2028 is presented as the foundation for a more agile, customer-oriented and future-ready organisation.