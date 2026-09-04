UKFT sustainability conference spotlights seaweed fibres, PFAS-free finishes and physical traceability

The 2026 innovation programme shows where textile sustainability is moving next: bio-based stretch, agricultural-waste fibres, safer chemistry and technologies that physically authenticate materials through the supply chain.

The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) will showcase six emerging technologies at its Sustainability Conference 2026 in London on September 23, highlighting solutions intended to move sustainability from laboratory development into commercial textile production.

The innovations span bio-based fibres, agricultural-waste materials, low-impact colouration, PFAS-free finishing and physical traceability, reflecting growing industry pressure to reduce fossil-based inputs while improving supply-chain verification.

New fibres target conventional materials

London startup Tera Mira is developing stretch fibre from seaweed, aiming to provide elasticity without conventional synthetic stretch materials. The fibre is being designed for compatibility with existing spinning machinery and is approaching pilot-scale testing.

29acacia converts banana cultivation waste into textile fibre. The company claims its material has an 83% lower carbon footprint than organic cotton and uses 99.9% less water, while generating additional income for farmers from agricultural residues. Fibe, meanwhile, is developing fibres from crop wastes including potato and oilseed stems, with work focused on fibre testing, yarn validation and scale-up with brands and manufacturers.

Chemistry comes under pressure

Sparxell, a University of Cambridge spinout, uses plant-derived cellulose to create biodegradable, dye-free pigments, glitter and sequins intended as alternatives to synthetic colourants and plastic decorative materials.

Demeter Bio is addressing another major regulatory pressure point with Fibrepel, a bio-based, PFAS-free coating designed to deliver water and challenging-liquid repellency while fitting into existing textile-finishing processes.

Traceability becomes physical

The programme also highlights a shift from digital records alone toward material-level authentication.

Haelixa applies DNA-based markers directly to fibres and materials, creating a physical fingerprint that can be followed through the supply chain. Tailorlux uses specially enriched man-made cellulosic fibres to mark and identify materials, including natural fibres and viscose.

For textile manufacturers, the commercial question is increasingly not whether these technologies work technically, but whether they can meet cost, throughput, durability and compatibility requirements at industrial scale. The solutions most likely to succeed will be those that fit existing machinery and supply chains while solving regulatory and performance problems without imposing excessive process complexity.