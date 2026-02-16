Digital textile printing’s next decade looks like a shift from craft to capacity

Forecasts see a tripling market, but the real story is operational: on-demand production is moving from sampling rooms into factories.

Digital textile printing is often sold as a design upgrade. It is better understood as a supply-chain reset: less setup, shorter runs, quicker replenishment, and—when paired with automation—less inventory risk.

Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the global digital textile printing market at $4.3bn in 2026, rising to $13.9bn by 2036 (12.5% CAGR), with inkjet holding roughly 72% share and fashion/apparel the largest use case.

These forecasts vary widely by analyst—Mordor Intelligence, for instance, sketches a much smaller 2026 base and a slower trajectory to 2031—so the exact numbers should be treated cautiously.

Still, the direction is consistent: brands want shorter lead times, more SKUs, and tighter alignment to e-commerce demand. Digital printing’s economics improve when it replaces waste (overproduction, markdowns, dead stock) rather than merely replacing screens.

The bottlenecks are no longer artistic. They are industrial: capex, ink and maintenance costs, colour management, fabric variability, and trained operators—plus wastewater and energy trade-offs that regulators increasingly scrutinise.

Expect the fastest adoption where digital can be tied to a clear operational model: short-run replenishment, personalised drops, nearshored microfactories, and pigment-led workflows that simplify processing. Winners will be suppliers that integrate hardware, software and service into uptime—not just print quality—because the next growth wave is about throughput with consistency.