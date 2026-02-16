14 C
Lahore
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
HomeNewsPrinting / Digital Printing

Digital textile printing’s next decade looks like a shift from craft to capacity

Latest NewsPrinting / Digital PrintingBusiness

Forecasts see a tripling market, but the real story is operational: on-demand production is moving from sampling rooms into factories.

Digital textile printing is often sold as a design upgrade. It is better understood as a supply-chain reset: less setup, shorter runs, quicker replenishment, and—when paired with automation—less inventory risk.

Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the global digital textile printing market at $4.3bn in 2026, rising to $13.9bn by 2036 (12.5% CAGR), with inkjet holding roughly 72% share and fashion/apparel the largest use case.

These forecasts vary widely by analyst—Mordor Intelligence, for instance, sketches a much smaller 2026 base and a slower trajectory to 2031—so the exact numbers should be treated cautiously.

Still, the direction is consistent: brands want shorter lead times, more SKUs, and tighter alignment to e-commerce demand. Digital printing’s economics improve when it replaces waste (overproduction, markdowns, dead stock) rather than merely replacing screens.

The bottlenecks are no longer artistic. They are industrial: capex, ink and maintenance costs, colour management, fabric variability, and trained operators—plus wastewater and energy trade-offs that regulators increasingly scrutinise.

Expect the fastest adoption where digital can be tied to a clear operational model: short-run replenishment, personalised drops, nearshored microfactories, and pigment-led workflows that simplify processing. Winners will be suppliers that integrate hardware, software and service into uptime—not just print quality—because the next growth wave is about throughput with consistency.

 

 

 
 

 

 
 
Previous article
Elastane is fashion’s tiny contaminant—and circularity’s big problem
Next article
EPFL’s “X-crossing” fabric turns stretch textiles into real actuators

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
10,000SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us