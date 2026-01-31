Digital transformation is rapidly becoming the defining factor for survival, competitiveness, and scale in the global apparel industry, senior leaders agreed at an exclusive industry interaction hosted by Lectra in New Delhi. The discussion comes at a critical moment as apparel manufacturers worldwide face tariff volatility, rising input costs, and intensifying sustainability and transparency expectations from global buyers.

Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lectra, described India as a strategic growth market amid shifting global sourcing patterns. He noted that shrinking production cycles, margin pressure, and regulatory demands are forcing manufacturers to move away from traditional operating models. According to Harari, Industry 4.0–driven solutions—integrating data intelligence, automation, and precision technologies—are no longer optional, but essential to reconcile profitability with environmental responsibility.

India’s apparel exports reached nearly US$16 billion in 2025, while the global apparel market surpassed US$1.8 trillion, intensifying competition among sourcing nations. Buyers today expect not only price competitiveness, but also speed, traceability, compliance, and sustainability performance. As a result, digitalisation across design, cutting, production planning, and supply-chain visibility is emerging as a decisive differentiator.

Echoing this view, A Sakthivel, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, stressed that technology adoption is no longer optional for Indian exporters. He highlighted the growing role of AI-driven design, 3D sampling, and data-led demand forecasting in helping factories respond faster to buyers while reducing material waste, sampling costs, and development time.

These digital capabilities, he added, are also critical for strengthening transparency and sustainability credentials, particularly for exports to Europe and the UK, where regulatory and buyer scrutiny continues to tighten.

Bottom line: As global apparel supply chains recalibrate under economic and regulatory pressure, digital transformation is shifting from a competitive advantage to a baseline requirement—especially for sourcing hubs like India seeking to defend and expand their global market position.