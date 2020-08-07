DOMOTEX asia/China Floor 2020: Flooring industry’s springboard amidst a global pandemic

The first exhibition of the flooring and floor technology industry worldwide after the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR 2020 will be held from 31 August to 2 September at the New Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. More than 800 brands will present themselves and will be ready to meet and network about 40.000 visitors throughout 105.000 sqm of gross space.

The Asian region in general and China in particular are the first frontier for the worldwide tradeshows market. Within this frame this special DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR edition has an important mission this year: to help the flooring industry recover as soon as possible and facilitate the restart of business dealings on a global scale. To achieve this, the exhibition has adopted a hybrid event style, providing both international exhibitors and visitors with alternative ways of participation and active engagement, such as Flooring Without Borders and Global Flooring Connect. These two new programs will offer online networking and matchmaking opportunities, live booth and factory tours, onsite brand representations and live webcasts and webinars among others.

Be there from Anywhere

At the same time, attendees can visit the new Flooring Without Borders (FWB) space, an area where international brands that could not make it this year to the show due to travel restrictions will be virtually present and able to connect with domestic and international buyers. This is the first platform in the industry that combines an onsite and an online presence of exhibiting brands, giving both exhibitors and visitors to overcome distance obstacles and connect in a professional setting.

Focus on new online tools

In addition to providing the first physical flooring show after the outbreak, the DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR team launches the first online networking and matchmaking flooring platform Global Flooring Connect (GFC). GFC breaches the distance gap between international buyers and suppliers and manufacturers that exhibit at the show, with an online social and professional hub that makes connecting easy and efficient.

Live Streaming to complement onsite events

Through the digital Global Flooring Connect program, DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR will not only offer a unique opportunity to live stream product and new technologies presentations, but will also broadcast onsite events, conferences and workshops for professionals that cannot be onsite to view online at their own time. Buyers and flooring professionals that cannot attend the exhibition in person can thus be directly involved.

Despite the global health and economic challenges, DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR did not cancel the show completely in 2020, like many other tradeshows around the globe. It believes instead, with strong confidence stemming from China’s steady and successful recovery from the pandemic, in offering an opportunity to support and revitalize the industry and keep the much-needed Asian hub for flooring up and running.

For exhibitors and visitors who cannot make it this year, DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR and its team are looking forward to welcoming them 24 to 26 of March 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Pudong.