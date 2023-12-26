Drop in acreage leads to 2023 Chinese cotton output dropping 6.1%

According to data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China’s total cotton production amounted to 5.61 million tons in 2023, a drop of 6.1 percent or 362,000 tons compared with 2022.

Overall, Chinese cotton acreage stood at 41.82 million acres in 2023, a fall of 3.18 million or 7.1 percent over the previous year.

The NBS data also informed that the average cotton yield totaled 134.3 kg per acre, a marginal rise of 1.5 kg per acre or 1.1 percent yearly.

According to an expert, Xinjiang, which accounts for 90 percent of China’s cotton output, experienced not-so-good weather conditions like more than average rain, long-lasting summers, and lower temperatures.

All the above-mentioned factors and a fall in cotton sowing areas have led to cotton production declining in China in the current year.