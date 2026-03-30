DuPont targets heat-strain problem with more breathable chemical coverall

The new Tyvek APX 400 shows how protective clothing is being redesigned around a harder industrial reality: safety gear must protect workers without overburdening them physiologically.

DuPont has launched the Tyvek® APX™ 400, a disposable protective coverall designed to deliver far greater breathability without compromising chemical protection or durability. The product marks the first commercial garment built on the company’s new Tyvek APX fabric platform.

What is new: protection with less heat burden

Protective clothing has long faced a basic trade-off: stronger protection often means poorer breathability and greater heat stress for the wearer. DuPont is positioning Tyvek APX 400 as a response to that problem.

The coverall is intended for applications requiring Category III, Type 5-B and 6-B protection. Yet its commercial proposition rests less on certification alone than on comfort under demanding conditions. According to DuPont, testing with Empa and wear trials involving nearly 300 users suggest the fabric slows the rise of body and skin temperature and improves wearer comfort in hot, humid and physically strenuous environments.

Why it matters: comfort is becoming a safety metric

This matters because worker protection is increasingly judged not just by barrier performance, but by whether garments can be worn effectively for longer without causing excessive thermal strain. In sectors where PPE is essential, discomfort can itself become a risk factor.

PPE makers will need to prove physiological performance

Tyvek APX 400 includes design features such as a three-piece hood, thumb loops and elasticated closures, but its broader significance is strategic. PPE innovation is moving towards systems that balance chemical protection, usability and heat management.

The product’s mono-material HDPE construction also gives DuPont a modest sustainability angle, provided garments are uncontaminated and recyclable.