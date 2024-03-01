Dyeing, Printing, Embroidery, and Sewing industry to gather at Guangzhou International Textile Clothing and Printing Industry Expo

Embroidery and sewing, a traditional craft, creates intricate designs on fabric using thread. With rising appreciation for traditional costume art, embroidery has become a fashion symbol, leading to increased demand in the clothing market. Specialized embroidery sewing equipment, born from the need for large-scale, efficient, and high-quality production, enhances the efficiency and precision of embroidery, resulting in more aesthetically pleasing outcomes. Rising consumer demand for products like clothing and home furnishings, coupled with the broad use of embroidery technology, has led to steady growth in the embroidery equipment market. In 2023, China’s sewing machinery imports totaled $930 million, exports $2.892 billion, including 4.32 million industrial sewing machines ($1.3 billion) and 119,000 embroidery machines ($493 million).



Amid rapid technological progress and shifting consumer demands, the embroidery sewing market offers vast opportunities and challenges. To stay ahead, manufacturers must continually explore new technologies, markets, and partnerships. The Guangzhou International Textile Clothing and Printing Expo, hereafter as ITCPE, serves as an ideal platform for this exploration, showcasing the latest products and fostering innovative thinking among industry elites. Its four sub-exhibitions provide a comprehensive view of the embroidery sewing industry chain, catering to the needs of exhibitors and audiences alike.



The visitor to ITCPE can:

1.Insight into Market Trends: ITCPE is a global hub of industry leaders and advanced technologies, offers equipment manufacturers insights into market trends, consumer needs, and tech innovations, guiding product and strategy development.



2. Showcasing Technological Strength: ITCPE allows manufacturers to display their latest embroidery equipment, attracting potential customers and enhancing brand visibility.



3. Expanding Business Channels: ITCPE serves as a global platform for manufacturers to connect, discuss, and develop new business avenues and partnerships.



4. Obtaining Industry Information and Policy Guidance: ITCPE’s forums and seminars offer crucial industry insights and policy guidance for strategic planning and decision-making.



5. Fostering Industry Dialogue: Participation in the Textile Expo enables manufacturers to share experiences and achievements, fostering innovation and driving the embroidery sewing market’s growth.



A Recap of ITCPE 2023

The 18th ITCPE in 2023 showcased a diverse range of fabrics, designs, and advanced technologies. This significant event, attended by global exhibitors and audiences, highlighted the latest innovations in the industry.



Among the exhibitors , the Intelligent Sewing and Embroidery Industry Technology Exhibition is the most eye-catching. A wide array of advanced equipment were displayed, attracting a great number of professional visitors.



According to exhibitors’ feedback, the on-site order signing success rate at the 2023 ITCPE reached as high as 90%, setting a new record. This not only reflects the recognition of the exhibitors’ products and services by the audience, but also indicates the strong demand within the industry and numerous cooperation opportunities.



The exhibition’s impact persisted post-event, fostering long-term collaborations between audiences and exhibitors, thereby advancing industry development and progress.



High-quality enterprises like Sinsim, Yuemei, Promaker, ZSM, Sanxin, Qichuang, CBL, Dahao, Ricoma, Yonthin, Raynen, OLH, Deshun, ZDEM., etc., with their rich experience in sewing and embroidery, are registered for the exhibition. Their participation, showcasing their innovative products and technologies, not only enriches the exhibition but also fosters learning and communication opportunities.



Marked by 1,000 exhibitors, 60000 professional visitors and 45,000 sq m exhibition space, this year will be more international. The venue and date for this year is unchanged: May, 20-22, 2024 in Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center Expo.



For more details, please visit: https://www.allallinfo.com/itcpe/ad.html or email at market@allallinfo.com