Get sourcing at the Italy Pavilion, mark your schedule for fringe programme

The pavilion’s exhibitors will provide high-end Italian textile collections to the domestic and global markets. Popular product categories include luxury wool, accessories, and functional fabrics.

Beyond the show floor, mark your schedule for the fair’s variety of fringe events. Its four key themes, namely Sustainability Issues, Technology & Solutions, Market Information & Business Strategies, and Design & Trend, will cover the latest apparel industry insights.

As the sole European pavilion at the fair this year, 19 Italian exhibitors will present their Spring-Summer 2025 collections. At this year’s Spring Edition, the three-day fringe programme will be categorised into four key themes that shape the future of the apparel and textile trade industry.

Highlights from each theme: Industry professionals and exhibitors will conduct 26 seminars, six themed forums and three product presentations.

Sustainability Issue

5.1-K48 Forum Space

HKRITA Seminar: Threads of Innovation: Unveiling the Future of Textile Recycling

Ready to dive into the future of textile recycling? Discover revolutionary technologies and sustainable practices that are reshaping the fashion landscape.

Date: 7 March 2024 (Thursday) Time: 11:00 – 12:30

Technology and Solution

6.1-J104 Talking Point

intertextile FORUM

Future Based on Science and Innovation: New Technologies, New Impetus, New Business Formats

intertextile FORUM will discuss how science and innovation can inject new vitality into the textile industry to improve its quality and efficiency, and how cutting-edge technologies can maximise the commercial value of technological innovation.

Date: 7 March 2024 (Thursday) Time: 13:30 – 16:30

Market Information and Business Strategies

5.1-K149 Textile Dialogue

2024 Textile Industry Digital Application Forum

The 2024 Textile Industry Digital Application Forum will focus on textile and clothing R&D and design, smart production and manufacturing, and digital marketing.

Date: 7 March 2024 (Thursday) Time: 14:30 – 16:30

Design and Trend

5.1-K149 Textile Dialogue

Intertextile Trends Spring/Summer 2025

Speaker: Kai Chow, Creative Director, DONEGER | TOBE

Date: 6 March 2024 (Wednesday) Time: 10:40 – 11:30