Ease of access to Istanbul amplifies appeal of ITM 2024 Exhibition

Leading textile machinery manufacturers, global industry investors and professional visitors will meet at ITM 2024 to see the latest textile technologies. The fact that the textile manufacturers of the countries that have visa problems when travelling to Europe will not have this problem when coming to Istanbul will increase the number of exhibitors and visitors of ITM 2024 Exhibition.

The countdown has started for ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, one of the most important organisations in the world in its field. ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will open its doors to its visitors at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center between 4-8 June 2024; will host textile technology leaders from all over the world in Istanbul for 5 days. Global sector investors and professional visitors will flush to ITM 2024 Exhibition to see the latest technologies closely.

The visa agreement between Turkey and many countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, which are the shining stars of the textile world with their great potential and production power, will be effective in increasing the number of visitors. Textile manufacturers of countries that have visa problems when travelling to Europe will be able to obtain their visas by applying to the Consulates of the Republic of Turkey in their countries.

Istanbul Offers Great Convenience to Visitors in terms of Transport and Accommodation

On the other hand; the fact that the exhibition is held in Istanbul, which is geographically the closest point connecting the countries to each other, turns ITM 2024 Exhibition into a centre of attraction for both exhibitors and visitors. Located within a 3-hour flight distance to the world’s major trade centres, Istanbul provides easy access to both the surrounding provinces and neighbouring countries by air, sea and land. The fact that Turkish Airlines flies to a total of 340 different destinations in 129 countries is also effective in making Istanbul easily accessible. In addition to European countries; Investors from the Middle East, North Africa, Turkic Republics and Balkan countries will be able to reach Istanbul after a 3-hour flight and visit the ITM 2024 Exhibition.

In addition, Istanbul offers great convenience to exhibitors and visitors coming for the exhibition with its accommodation facilities. Thanks to the proximity of the hotels to the fairgrounds, visitors coming to ITM 2024 from Turkey and abroad will not have any difficulty in terms of accommodation.