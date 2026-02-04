Eastman introduces Naia™ Lyte at Première Vision Paris, marking a major breakthrough in fiber tenacity for cellulose acetate filament yarn performance

Eastman unveils Naia™ Lyte, a new cellulose acetate filament yarn that represents an important milestone in performance for lightweight and premium fabrics, at Première Vision Paris. Presented for the first time to the international fashion and textile community, Naia™ Lyte expands the capabilities of acetate yarn by introducing enhanced tenacity, unlocking new creative and technical possibilities for designers, mills and brands.

“Naia™ Lyte marks a significant development in acetate filament yarn innovation,” says Ruth Farrell, general manager of Eastman’s textiles business. “By increasing the tenacity of our yarn, we are expanding the performance boundaries of acetate and enabling new lightweight fabric applications, while staying true to the comfort, aesthetics and reliability that define Naia™. Naia™ Lyte is already being produced commercially, and we are excited by initial reactions to this new, innovative addition to our Naia™ portfolio.

Farrell further expands on these themes during her presentation, “Shining the light on sustainable textiles,” at Première Vision Paris on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Q&A session with the audience. The Naia team showcases Naia™ Lyte at booth 6S39.

Exceptional strength. Elegant styles. Endless possibilities.

Naia™ Lyte introduces a new level of performance to acetate filament yarns through enhanced tenacity, while preserving the refined aesthetics traditionally associated with Naia™. This balance supports a wide range of applications, including fashion-forward lightweight fabrics as well as segments with more technical performance needs. Its refined, silky hand feel, natural luster and fluid drape are combined with comfort and easy-care benefits such as dry feel, cool-to-touch comfort, shape retention after repeated washes, and functional features including odor management and anti-static properties.

From strategic partnership to product innovation

Naia™ Lyte has been developed and produced via Eastman’s strategic partnership with Huafon Chemical, established to accelerate innovation and localized development of cellulose acetate filament yarns. Announced in 2025, the collaboration combines Eastman’s long-standing expertise in cellulosic materials with Huafon’s manufacturing and development capabilities, creating a strong platform for advancing acetate yarn performance.