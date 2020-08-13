ECLIPSE, UK part of the hunter douglas Group keeps growing successfully with BRÜCKNER

ECLIPSE, part of the Hunter Douglas group of companies in the UK and the largest window blind company in the world, has over 45 years of experience of delivering high quality service and products to the window blind industry. Primarily supplying to the UK, ECLIPSE is proud that more than 60 % of their fabric manufacturing is completely made in the UK. ECLIPSE has built up a large portfolio of products that include blackouts, reflective coatings, flame retardant fabric, soft foam systems and high definition weaves.

In order to maintain their high level of quality, ECLIPSE has decided to invest in a new, state-of-the art back-coating line for their works in Inchiannan near Glasgow in the UK. The ECLIPSE management team worked extensively with the German company BRÜCKNER to define requirements and customize the design of the machine to ensure that all expectations were met or exceeded in all regards. Essential requirements were best in class heat consistency across and throughout the dryer to avoid orange skin effect, minimal energy consumption in support of ECLIPSE’s sustainability initiatives and a fabric transport system that avoids chatter marks on the coating surface. BRÜCKNER’s design team, in conjunction with Eclipse, developed a line concept that ensures maximum flexibility with very low cleaning requirements when changing from one product to another.

The 8 bay BRÜCKNER stenter with its horizontally returning, low lub and low maintenance high performance pin chain is directly gas fired. The unique BRÜCKNER design with its alternating heating source arrangement every 1.5 m ensures unmatched temperature evenness across the length and width of the fabric. Thanks to these design features, the drying rate can be increased considerably and enables higher production speeds in comparison to other available stenter frames. The line has been put in operation middle of 2019. Mr. Bruce Stalker, Engineering Manager at ECLIPSE who led the project explained: “Eclipse reviewed several suppliers before finally selecting BRÜCKNER. Technical capability, presales and after sales support were all high on our agenda. Our customers expect the highest quality and widest selection of fabrics. The coating line configuration selected will enable ECLIPSE to offer our customers quality products manufactured on a highly configured and highly controlled solution. ECLIPSE have a long and successful heritage within the UK window blind industry place. In 2020, ECLIPSE will celebrate 50 years supporting the UK window blind industry.”

Regina Brückner, Owner and CEO of the German based BRÜCKNER Group is proud of the excellent cooperation with ECLIPSE. “We were once again able to contribute more than 70 years of experience to this project very well and are looking forward to future challenges.”