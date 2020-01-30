Edana Announce the nominees for the index™20 awards

The largest global meeting place for players in the nonwovens industry, will again feature the INDEX™ 20 Awards for “Excellence in the nonwovens and related industries” at the EDANA stand at 10 am Tuesday 31st March, the opening day of the exhibition.

Throughout the four day exhibition the nominated submissions will be displayed at The Nonwovens Innovation Lab, a new INDEX™ feature showcasing how invention and sustainability drive the industry forward.

Open to products commercially available by the 31st January 2020, and selected by a jury of experienced peers, EDANA’s INDEX™20 Awards are the highest accolade for the best examples of excellence in the industry, highlighting creativity and innovations from businesses of all sizes, and from all parts of the nonwovens supply chain.

Nominees for each of these, in alphabetic order, are as follows

Nonwoven Roll Goods

Fa-Ma Jersey – Microfly ™ – nanocham AG+

Jacob Holm – Sontara® Dual

Sandler – New ADL

Finished products made from, or incorporating nonwovens

Callaly – Tampliner®

Dupont De Nemours – Dupont™ Tychem® 2000 SFR

Hassan Group- Heatable Geosynthetic Material

Raw materials or components (e.g. fibre, binder, polymer, tape), of special relevance to the nonwovens industry and related converted products

Beaulieu Fibres International – UltraBond

Omya International – Omyafiber® 800 (Calcium Carbonate)

Pelsan – Biodegradable breathable film for hygiene & medical market

Innovation in machinery of special relevance to the nonwovens industry

CAMPEN Machinery – New patented airlaid beater forming technology

Dienes Werke für Maschinenteile – Depth Control Senso Plus (Led)

GDM – Expandable Welding Wheel

Achievement for the most original marketing campaign for a product made from, or incorporating nonwovens

Berry Global – J-Cloth® Plus Biodegradable Communication Campaign

Sustainable Product

Ahlstrom-Munksjö – Fiber+, Green Capsule oxygen barrier lid, Compostable k-cup filter

Beaulieu Flooring Solutions – Rewind – Forward thinking carpet

RKW – RKW HyJet® Crop Cover

Sustainable process or management practice

Fatersmart – Closing the loop on used absorbent hygiene products

Diaper Recycling – Pureflow8

TiHive™ – TULIPZ

INDEX™ Awards Ceremony

The winners will be presented with their specially commissioned bronze sculpture and a diploma at the Awards Ceremony, which will be attended by the media and is open to all exhibitors and visitors to the show.

An award and a work of art

Designed by world-famous Belgian sculptor, Olivier Strebelle, the stunning work of art is both beautiful and representative of the diversity of EDANA’s members and their products. Olivier Strebelle (1927-2018), a renowned artist by the age of 20, today has sculptures displayed in major cities across Europe, the United States and Asia.