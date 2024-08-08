EU Green deal spurs greener textile supply chain initiatives in Pakistan

Lahore recently hosted an influential event titled “EU Green Deal – A Drive Towards Greener and Sustainable Textile Supply Chain” at the Nishat Hotel, drawing industry leaders and experts committed to sustainable practices within the textile sector. This significant gathering aimed to align Pakistan’s textile industry with the EU’s new growth strategy, emphasizing sustainability and environmental responsibility.



Key sessions focused on various aspects of sustainable value chains, traceable cotton production, and socio-ecological transformations. Ms. Mariana LLantada, representing the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, delivered compelling insights into sustainable practices, highlighting the EU’s commitment to fostering environmentally responsible growth. Her presentation emphasized the critical role of sustainable practices in driving the textile industry towards a greener future.



Mr. Lars Van Doremalen from the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) shared valuable insights on measuring the impact of sustainable cotton production. His discussion underscored the importance of quantifiable metrics in assessing progress and ensuring the adoption of best practices in cotton cultivation.



Ms. Yulia Bazhenova from GIZ shed light on the significance of private sector partnerships through the TextILES II initiative. She elaborated on how collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors are essential in advancing sustainability goals and achieving socio-ecological transformations.



Mr. Muhammad Shuaib addressed the challenges associated with traceable cotton production. His session highlighted the complexities of establishing traceability in cotton supply chains and the necessity for innovative solutions to overcome these hurdles.



The event underscored the urgent need for collaborative efforts to propel Pakistan’s textile industry towards sustainability. The insights and discussions from this gathering are poised to drive significant advancements in creating a greener and more sustainable textile supply chain in Pakistan.