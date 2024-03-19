Euratex keen to transform textile industry towards circularity

RegioGreenTex, backed by 43 European partners, held its Annual Consortium Meeting on March 11-13, in Portugal. The meeting aimed to further advance the circularity in the textile industry.

The consortium meeting, held at the Centre for Textile Innovation in Portugal (CITEVE), was significant for assessing the project’s progression and impact. It comprised presentations and workshops, networking opportunities and discussions on common challenges facing the parties. The SME partners exhibited their outcomes, consisting of garment samples, yarns, fabrics, and products, which are a testament to the project’s innovation.

RegioGreenTex is a sustainable textile project that focuses on developing environmentally friendly textiles and processes in the textile industry. It aims to reduce the environmental impact of textile production by using renewable resources, minimizing waste, and implementing sustainable practices throughout the production process.

One of the key aspects of RegioGreenTex is its emphasis on regional production and sourcing. By sourcing materials locally, the project aims to reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation and support local economies.

RegioGreenTex also promotes the use of eco-friendly dyes and finishes, as well as the adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices such as water and energy conservation. Through these efforts, the project seeks to create a more sustainable and environmentally friendly textile industry.

Backed by the European Union I3 Instrument Programme, RegioGreenTex stands as a €13 million project that encourages investment in textile circularity, a transformation from linear to circular business models in the textile industry. It is an amalgamation of research centers, regional development agencies, regional clusters and 26 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), all endeavoring to execute unique pilot projects.

RegioGreenTex continues to be overseen by European Apparel and Textile Confederation (Euratex), Brussels/Belgium, ensuring the successful execution of this ambitious initiative. The meeting also saw prospects for new collaborations and partners, highlighting the project’s ongoing evolution.