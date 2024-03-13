Euratex takes initiative to upskill EU textile, leather, footwear industries

The EU co-funding of the project underscores the commitment of both Euratex and European institutions to invest in skills development and nurture talent within critical industries. This initiative not only addresses current skill gaps but also sets the stage for future growth and competitiveness in the European textile, clothing, leather, and footwear industries.

The Aequalis-4-TCLF initiative, developed under the Erasmus+ Programme and in alignment with the EU Pact for Skills, aims to empower workers in the Textiles, Clothing, Leather, and Footwear (TCLF) domain through enhanced skill development. Developed with 19 partners predominantly from Eastern and Northern Europe, the initiative will operate for four years, focusing on strengthening skills development in the TCLF sector.

Building upon the foundations set by the Smart4TCLF blueprint project and in collaboration with the MetaskillsS4TCLF initiative, Aequalis-4-TCLF highlights the significance of establishing connections with regional and local entities.

By leveraging partnerships, the project aims to enhance skills initiatives and establish an EU-wide network of TCLF vocational education and training providers. It will target skills gaps through analyses and develop new national strategies in seven countries to address regional needs, with a focus on promoting diversity and combating discrimination in the TCLF industries.

The Aequalis-4-TCLF initiative signifies a concerted effort by European partners to strengthen skill development in the TCLF sector. By focusing on partnership, analysis, and tailored strategies, the project aims to address skills gaps, promote diversity, and enhance competitiveness. This initiative, with its concrete steps and collaborative approach, is poised to make a meaningful impact on the European TCLF industry and contribute to advancing skills and innovation in the sector.