Euro area financial stability gains from better economic outlook

Improved economic prospects have bolstered financial stability in the euro area, as indicated by the recent May 2024 Financial Stability Review from the European Central Bank (ECB). The report highlights a decline in inflation and a resurgence in investor confidence. Nonetheless, the ECB warns of lingering fragility due to the potential for economic and financial disturbances amidst geopolitical uncertainties. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos emphasized the persistent geopolitical risks affecting financial stability, underscoring the necessity of fortifying the financial system against global economic and geopolitical instabilities. While reduced recession risks and lower inflation have contributed to better financial stability conditions, the ECB stresses the importance of reinforcing financial system resilience in the face of ongoing global uncertainties.



Despite optimism fueled by expectations of monetary policy adjustments, the ECB cautions that financial markets remain susceptible to adverse shocks, posing challenges, particularly for vulnerable households, firms, and governments within the euro area. Although household and corporate debt-to-GDP ratios have decreased below pre-pandemic levels, alleviating concerns regarding debt sustainability, sovereign debt is anticipated to stabilize at levels higher than those seen before the pandemic, heightening vulnerability to negative economic developments.