Export of Textile Flock in UK Declines to $31M in 2023

In 2023, exports of textile flock and dust and mill neps from the UK dropped markedly to 4.9K tons, with a decrease of -20.9% against the ear before. In general, total exports indicated a perceptible increase from 2013 to 2023: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.1% over the last decade. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analvzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of 76%. As a result, the exports attained the peak of 7.9K tons. From 2019 to 2023, the growth of the exports remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, textile flock exports dropped remarkably to $31M in 2023. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a resilient expansion from 2013 to 2023: its value increased at an average annual rate of +5.3% over the last decade. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2023 figures, exports increased by +54.9% against 2017 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 when exports increased by 55% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the exports hit record highs at $38M in 2022, and then shrank markedly in the following year.