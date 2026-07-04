Ferraro acquires Cibitex Finishing Unit, extending its textile-machinery platform

The deal deepens Ferraro’s finishing offer, but integration and customer service will determine its commercial value.

Ferraro S.p.A. has acquired the Finishing business unit of Cibitex S.r.l., the Italian manufacturer of textile-finishing technologies. The transaction closed on July 2, 2026. The companies said it will broaden Ferraro’s portfolio while ensuring continuity for the unit’s customers, partners and employees.

A complementary technology fit

The deal combines two Italian machinery suppliers active in adjacent finishing segments. Ferraro, founded in 1951, supplies compactors, sanforising lines, calenders, washing units and open-width systems for knitted and woven fabrics. Cibitex, established in 1975, has developed equipment covering finishing, pre-treatment, post-treatment and digital-textile applications.

Cibitex’s finishing range includes compressive-shrinkage and sanforising systems for woven and open-width knitted fabrics, alongside denim-finishing equipment. These processes govern residual shrinkage, dimensional stability, hand feel and production consistency before fabric reaches garment manufacturing or retail.

Toward a fuller process offer

Ferraro can now offer a broader set of finishing technologies rather than individual machines. The strategic overlap is clearest in knitwear, denim, casualwear and home textiles, where finishing dictates garment fit, surface appearance, fabric touch and buyer acceptance.

The deal also brings Cibitex’s engineering expertise and customer relationships into Ferraro’s platform. The question is whether the combined business can translate that into coordinated technical support for mechanical finishing, washing, shrinkage control and fabric-specific process optimisation. Ferraro said the transaction strengthens its ability to provide more comprehensive and innovative solutions for textile customers.

Service continuity becomes the test

Financial terms, the precise assets transferred and an integration timetable were not disclosed. The announcement nevertheless commits to preserving and developing the acquired unit’s technological and professional heritage.

For Cibitex customers, the priorities are immediate: spare-parts availability, field service, process support and clear accountability for installed systems. The longer-term test is whether Ferraro can retain specialist engineering flexibility while scaling the business through its wider market presence.

This is a focused technology acquisition, not broad industry consolidation. It underscores the premium on finishing expertise as mills are required to deliver controlled shrinkage, consistent quality and more resource-efficient processing. The next signal will be integrated product launches or a larger service footprint.