FESPA 2024 all set to open its doors this week to the textile industry

In less than two weeks, FESPA will open the doors to its annual FESPA Global Print Expo, co-located with European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro (19 – 22 March 2024, RAI, Amsterdam).

With a strong focus on product innovation and delivering education and inspiration through a comprehensive content programme, the events will support visitors to unlock new opportunities in speciality print, signage, personalisation and sportswear.



Headline partners for this year’s event include Brother, Mimaki, CarbonQuota, ROQ and Stahls. swissQprint, AGFA, Berger Textiles, PrintFactory and ROLAND are amongst the list of over 525 confirmed suppliers and, with over 75 launches already announced, including direct-to-garment printers, cutters, sustainable materials and consumables, FESPA 2024 is set to be a key launch platform.



New for 2024, within Sportswear Pro attendees can explore solutions for the entire sportswear manufacturing process, from design and production through to decoration, with products on display from Ara NV, Ricoma International Corporation, ORAFOL Europe, Aisten Lab Technology and more. On the 21 March, Sportswear Pro will also feature a one-day conference programme of expert-led discussions delving into sportswear trends, the future of the industry, nearshore manufacturing and more.

In Hall 5, European Sign Expo will focus on opportunities throughout the signage and visual communications industries. With 115 confirmed exhibitors, including software partner Navori Labs and textile frame partner EFKA, the 2024 event is set to be the biggest yet.

In Personalisation Experience visitors can explore the latest customisation-enabling solutions from suppliers including Antigro Designer, Universe Production, Shirt Industries Ltd., Kit Builder, PunchCloud; discover an array of personalised products; and explore how they can take advantage of the value-add that customisation offers their business. A one-day conference programme will run alongside the exhibition on 20 March, where expert speakers will discuss the future of personalisation, on-demand production, the role of AI in customisation and more.

The new Digital Signage Lounge will be delivered in partnership with Navori Labs and Apametal, highlighting recent innovations in digital signage and demonstrating how it can be aligned with print. Visitors can also network with peers and attend a series of fireside chats hosted by industry experts.

Also new, Personalise Make Wear will showcase the end-to-end production of personalised sportswear and sports-related merchandise across four workflows. Hosted by FESPA’s Textile Ambassador and CEO of Textintel, Debbie McKeegan, the smart factory will comprise catwalks showcasing the finished products, fireside chats focused on cutting edge solutions and processes, and expert-guided tours of the latest technologies for personalised products.

Sustainability Spotlight will display an array of environmentally conscious graphic and textile alternatives, each with its own information card, and World Wrap Masters will be host to the European leg of the competition and the series final. Visitors can also attend training workshops and demonstrations delivered by The Wrap Institute.

On Thursday 21 March, FESPA will host its annual networking party at the SupperClub, from 19:00hr.

Michael Ryan, Head of FESPA Global Print Expo and Sportswear Pro comments: “FESPA’s events are unique because, not only do visitors get access to hundreds of suppliers and the new innovations that are launched every year, they are also able to grow their knowledge, be inspired by our educational content programme, and learn from like-minded business professionals. Each event brings something new and I truly believe that, whether you’ve attended a FESPA event before or it’s your first time visiting, there are new opportunities ready to be revealed to you. And with our new Sportswear Pro event, two new educational features and an insightful two days of conferences planned, I can’t wait to see what FESPA 2024 has in store for each and every visitor.”