France outlaws ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics and clothing

PFAS restrictions mark a decisive turn in Europe’s chemicals policy, with ripple effects for fashion and beauty.

France will ban the production, import and sale of cosmetics and most clothing containing PFAS—so-called “forever chemicals”—from January 2026, placing one of Europe’s largest consumer markets at the forefront of chemical regulation. The law, approved earlier this year, also obliges authorities to expand testing of drinking water for all forms of PFAS.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been widely used since the mid-20th century to give products non-stick, waterproof and stain-resistant properties. Their commercial appeal has proved enduring; so has their environmental footprint. PFAS break down extremely slowly, accumulating in soil, groundwater, food chains and human tissue. Chronic exposure has been linked to liver damage, immune suppression, developmental risks and certain cancers.

Under the French law, products for which safer alternatives already exist—such as cosmetics, ski wax and most apparel—will be prohibited. Some “essential” industrial textiles are exempt. Notably, cookware was removed from the final text after lobbying by manufacturers, including the owners of Tefal.

The stakes are high. France’s cosmetics sector alone is worth more than €30bn a year, according to FEBEA. Yet regulators appear increasingly willing to accept disruption in exchange for public-health protection.

The move aligns France with a broader, if uneven, international shift. Several PFAS, including PFOA and PFOS, are already restricted under the Stockholm Convention, though major producers such as China and the United States are not signatories. Denmark will ban PFAS in clothing and footwear from mid-2026, while California has begun phasing them out of cosmetics.

The European Union is still weighing a bloc-wide approach. France’s decision may accelerate that debate. For fashion and beauty brands, the message is clear: chemical compliance is no longer a peripheral issue. Materials once prized for performance are fast becoming regulatory liabilities.