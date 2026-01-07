France’s PFAS ban on textiles: What has changed—and what comes next

France has now formally brought into force one of Europe’s most far-reaching national restrictions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in textiles and footwear, with an implementing decree clarifying the scope, timelines and exemptions.

What the law does

Adopted by the French Parliament in February 2025 and now operational, the law:

Prohibits the manufacture, import, export and sale of consumer textiles, footwear and related waterproofing agents containing PFAS above defined residual thresholds.

of consumer textiles, footwear and related waterproofing agents containing PFAS above defined residual thresholds. Targets PFAS used for water-, oil- and stain-repellency , substances increasingly regulated due to their environmental persistence and links to health risks.

, substances increasingly regulated due to their environmental persistence and links to health risks. Applies to new products placed on the market, not legacy items.

The key clarification: second-hand is exempt

The accompanying decree explicitly confirms that second-hand garments are out of scope. PFAS-treated apparel already in circulation can continue to be sold and traded in France’s resale and reuse markets.

This carve-out reflects a practical and political compromise:

Removing PFAS from existing garments is technically difficult and often impossible.

A blanket ban on resale would undermine circular-economy objectives , reuse targets and affordability.

, reuse targets and affordability. Regulators opted to focus on preventing new PFAS flows, rather than policing legacy contamination.

Phased implementation toward 2030

The ban is not static. France has set a staged pathway:

2026 : Restrictions apply to specified categories of consumer textiles and footwear.

: Restrictions apply to specified categories of consumer textiles and footwear. By 2030: The ambition is a near-total prohibition of PFAS in textiles, with narrowly defined exemptions for essential uses and certain high-performance technical applications (for example, where no viable alternatives yet exist).

This signals that today’s carve-outs should not be mistaken for regulatory leniency; rather, they are transitional.

Why this matters beyond France

France’s move is among the most comprehensive national actions on PFAS in consumer textiles to date and fits into a wider European trajectory:

It reinforces pressure on brands to reformulate finishes , coatings and membranes.

, coatings and membranes. It accelerates investment in PFAS-free water-repellent technologies , especially for outdoor, sportswear and footwear.

, especially for outdoor, sportswear and footwear. It creates an early regulatory reference point for other EU member states as discussions continue on EU-wide PFAS restrictions.

Strategic implications for industry

For brands, mills and chemical suppliers, the message is clear:

PFAS-free by design is becoming the default expectation for new consumer products.

is becoming the default expectation for new consumer products. Second-hand exemptions reduce short-term disruption , but do not eliminate long-term compliance risk.

, but do not eliminate long-term compliance risk. Supply chains must be able to document residual thresholds, alternative chemistries and timelines—particularly as disclosure regimes (such as Digital Product Passports) expand.

Bottom line: France has drawn a firm regulatory line under PFAS in new textiles while keeping resale viable. The direction of travel, however, is unmistakable: PFAS are being designed out of consumer textiles, not merely regulated at the margins.