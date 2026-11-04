Functional Fabric Fair Portland 2026 sets attendance record as sustainable textile sourcing gains momentum

The US performance textile exhibition attracted record visitor numbers, more than 350 exhibitors and major global apparel brands, highlighting demand for bio-based materials, circular fabrics and advanced textile technologies.

Functional Fabric Fair Portland 2026 recorded its highest-ever attendance, increasing 7% compared with Fall 2025, as international apparel brands and textile manufacturers gathered to explore performance materials and sustainable sourcing solutions.

Held on October 26–28 at the Oregon Convention Center, the exhibition featured more than 350 exhibitors, including over 50 first-time participants.

Leading brands represented included Adidas, Nike, Patagonia, Lululemon, Arc’teryx, Columbia Sportswear, HOKA, New Balance, Under Armour and Vuori.

Bio-Based Fibres Dominate Innovation Agenda

Bio-based materials formed the exhibition’s central theme, reflecting increasing interest in reducing dependence on fossil-derived textile feedstocks.

The newly introduced Cellulose Forum showcased natural fibres including hemp, linen and nettle, alongside regenerated cellulosic materials such as lyocell, modal and viscose.

Dedicated Cotton and Wool Forums highlighted performance improvements and sustainability developments.

The Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub featured regenerative materials, circular design and emerging alternatives to conventional textiles.

Technical Innovations Receive Recognition

The exhibition highlighted award-winning material developments, including:

Pontetorto: Eco Award for bio-based polyester microfleece.

Paltext Company: Innovation Award for advanced functional fabric development.

FLYTEC: Performance Award for technical waterproof and breathable fabrics.

Additional awards recognised innovations in bodywear, cellulose, cotton and wool.

Sustainability Conference Draws 300 Participants

The opening-day OIA Catalyst Conference, organised with the Outdoor Industry Association and presented by GORE-TEX, attracted more than 300 participants.

Discussions addressed regulatory compliance, artificial intelligence, textile circularity and climate-related challenges.

Nearly 20 Expert Talks explored performance science, material innovation and sourcing trends.

Four US Exhibitions Planned for 2027

Functional Fabric Fair will expand to four US editions in 2027, covering Orlando, Portland and New York.

For textile mills and exporters, growing buyer participation creates opportunities in performance fabrics, specialised knitting, innovative fibres and verified sustainable materials.

The commercial challenge is converting material innovation and buyer engagement into scalable, competitively priced products with independently verified performance and environmental credentials.