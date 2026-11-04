The US acquisition combines advanced antimicrobial, odour-control and electrically conductive textile technologies with global polymer manufacturing capabilities, targeting growth in healthcare, performance apparel and technical textiles.

US specialty polymer manufacturer Americhem has acquired Noble Biomaterials, strengthening its portfolio of functional fibres, advanced additives and conductive textile technologies.

The transaction integrates Noble’s proprietary materials platforms and US manufacturing operations into Americhem’s international business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Three Technologies Strengthen Functional Textiles

Headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Noble Biomaterials brings three established technology platforms supported by more than two decades of intellectual property development.

IONIC+: An antimicrobial technology designed to inhibit microbial growth and provide odour control in textiles. Applications include sportswear, bedding, medical textiles and footwear.

X-STATIC: A silver-based technology providing antimicrobial and electrical conductivity functions for performance apparel, healthcare and specialised industrial textiles.

CIRCUITEX: Conductive textile technology supporting electromagnetic interference shielding, wearable electronics, smart fabrics and specialised defence applications.

These technologies extend textile functionality beyond conventional comfort, appearance and mechanical performance.

Global Manufacturing Expansion

Americhem, headquartered in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, operates nine manufacturing plants supported by international sales operations.

The acquisition combines its expertise in polymer formulation, functional additives and fibre processing with Noble’s specialised materials and manufacturing capabilities.

Americhem CEO John Richard identified healthcare, aerospace and defence as priority markets for expansion.

Noble founder Joel Furey said the partnership would provide broader manufacturing resources and international commercial opportunities.

Investment firm PPC, which backs Americhem, supports the company’s strategy of expanding into specialised materials markets.

Opportunities for Textile Manufacturers

For fibre producers, spinning mills and technical textile manufacturers, the combination could improve access to antimicrobial, odour-control, antistatic and conductive materials.

Applications extend to activewear, medical nonwovens, protective clothing and electronically functional fabrics.

However, industrial adoption will require verification of wash durability, functional performance, regulatory compliance and production costs.

The next development to watch is how Americhem integrates Noble’s technologies into its global manufacturing and commercial networks, particularly whether the acquisition accelerates product development, market access and industrial-scale adoption.