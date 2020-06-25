With an objective to support the swift revival of the garment and textile industry, India’s most comprehensive exhibition on garment and textile manufacturing supply chain – Gartex Texprocess India is back with new dates for its Delhi and Mumbai editions. While the Delhi edition will take place from 17 – 19 December, 2020 in Greater Noida, the Mumbai edition has been scheduled in March 2021.

Following detailed consultations with industry stakeholders, organisers – MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, have announced new dates for Gartex Texprocess India’s Delhi and Mumbai editions. Originally scheduled in August 2020, the New Delhi edition of Gartex Texprocess India has now been pushed ahead to 17 – 19 December 2020 at India Expo Mart (IEML) in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, whereas the Mumbai edition will take place from 19 – 21 March, 2021 at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai.

The organisers believe that the new dates will ensure optimal revival of trade and provide additional time to exhibitors to plan their exhibits and product launches more effectively in the current environment. The decision which was taken on the basis of feedback from exhibitors, partners and industry associations, also aims to ensure that the event serves its objectives of business, knowledge and tech-exchange in a more meaningful way when the entire textile fraternity can come together.

Exhibitions are a crucial tool to revive businesses and boost economy. Networking in a safe and controlled environment is an effective way for industries to get back on track, especially for the garment and textile industry that sees Gartex Texprocess as an indispensable channel for marketing, showcasing innovations and forging valuable partnerships in the long run.

Gartex Texprocess India is a trusted industry platform offering immersive experience to both exhibitors and visitors and has transformed the way stakeholders operate in garment & textile machinery industry. The key business event comes packed with the experience and expertise of two major exhibition organisers and draws thousands of quality visitors in every edition. The three-day fair provides a holistic experience to participants not just by way of an extensive display of exhibits, but also through a series of seminars and workshops aimed at facilitating dialogue that highlight on-going trends, opportunities and challenges for the business of textiles. Prominent highlights of the show include Denim Show, Embroidery Zone, Garmenting & Apparel Machinery Zone, Digitex Show, India Laundry Show and Fabrics & Trims Show.

Between now and its opening in December 2020, the organisers aim to continue to keep the industry connected through its webinar series to draw focus on sustainable measures and support the sector during its recovery phase.