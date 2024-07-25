German exports to non-EU countries decline 2.6% in June 2024

In June 2024, German exports to non-EU countries experienced a notable decline. Based on the data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the exports to third countries decreased by 2.6% from May 2024, totaling €58 billion in June 2024 after seasonal and calendar adjustments. When comparing year-on-year figures, exports to these countries fell by 4.5% from June 2023 on an adjusted basis.

Furthermore, when considering the original values (non-adjusted data), the decline was even more pronounced, showing an 8.9% drop compared to June 2023. This significant reduction highlights the challenges faced by Germany in the global market, potentially influenced by various external economic factors and geopolitical tensions.