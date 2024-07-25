German exports to non-EU countries decline 2.6% in June 2024

In June 2024, German exports to non-EU countries experienced a notable decline. Based on the data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the exports to third countries decreased by 2.6% from May 2024, totaling €58 billion in June 2024 after seasonal and calendar adjustments. When comparing year-on-year figures, exports to these countries fell by 4.5% from June 2023 on an adjusted basis.
Furthermore, when considering the original values (non-adjusted data), the decline was even more pronounced, showing an 8.9% drop compared to June 2023. This significant reduction highlights the challenges faced by Germany in the global market, potentially influenced by various external economic factors and geopolitical tensions.
- Monthly Decline: German exports to non-EU countries dropped by 2.6% in June 2024 compared to May 2024 after adjustments.
- Annual Decline (Adjusted): There was a 4.5% decrease in exports compared to June 2023.
- Annual Decline (Original Values): The exports fell by 8.9% compared to June 2023 based on non-adjusted data.
- Export Value: The total export value to non-EU countries in June 2024 was €58 billion after adjustments.