38 C
Lahore
Thursday, July 25, 2024
HomeNewsTrade

German exports to non-EU countries decline 2.6% in June 2024

BusinessTrade

In June 2024, German exports to non-EU countries experienced a notable decline. Based on the data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the exports to third countries decreased by 2.6% from May 2024, totaling €58 billion in June 2024 after seasonal and calendar adjustments. When comparing year-on-year figures, exports to these countries fell by 4.5% from June 2023 on an adjusted basis.

Furthermore, when considering the original values (non-adjusted data), the decline was even more pronounced, showing an 8.9% drop compared to June 2023. This significant reduction highlights the challenges faced by Germany in the global market, potentially influenced by various external economic factors and geopolitical tensions.

  1. Monthly Decline: German exports to non-EU countries dropped by 2.6% in June 2024 compared to May 2024 after adjustments.
  2. Annual Decline (Adjusted): There was a 4.5% decrease in exports compared to June 2023.
  3. Annual Decline (Original Values): The exports fell by 8.9% compared to June 2023 based on non-adjusted data.
  4. Export Value: The total export value to non-EU countries in June 2024 was €58 billion after adjustments.
Previous article
IMF projects Italy’s growth to average approximately 0.75% from 2024 to 2026

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,360SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us