Global Cotton Yarn Market Set to Surge to USD 140 Billion by 2032 on Apparel and Asia-Pacific Demand

Market Outlook at a Glance

The global cotton yarn market is projected to grow from USD 91.4 billion in 2022 to nearly USD 140.1 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, according to a new report by Allied Market Research.

This steady expansion reflects sustained demand from apparel, home textiles, and industrial textiles, particularly in emerging economies where population growth and rising disposable incomes continue to support textile consumption.

Key Growth Drivers

Strong apparel demand: Cotton yarn remains a preferred raw material due to its comfort, breathability, moisture absorption, and skin-friendly properties .

Cotton yarn remains a preferred raw material due to its . Home textiles expansion: Growth in bedding, towels, and household fabrics is supporting consistent yarn consumption.

Growth in bedding, towels, and household fabrics is supporting consistent yarn consumption. Blending innovations: Increased blending of cotton with synthetics (e.g., polyester) is improving durability, wrinkle resistance, and dye uptake , widening application scope.

Increased blending of cotton with synthetics (e.g., polyester) is improving , widening application scope. Emerging markets: Expanding middle classes in Asia-Pacific and other developing regions are driving long-term demand growth.

Segment Insights

By Type

Carded yarn dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over two-fifths of global revenue , and is expected to retain leadership through 2032. Its widespread use in t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, and casualwear underpins this dominance.

dominated the market in 2022, accounting for , and is expected to retain leadership through 2032. Its widespread use in underpins this dominance. The “others” segment (including compact yarn) is forecast to grow fastest at a CAGR of 4.7%, supported by demand for fine, uniform yarns in luxury apparel and home textiles.

By Application

Apparel remains the largest and fastest-growing segment: More than 50% of market share in 2022 Expected CAGR of 4.6% through 2032

remains the largest and fastest-growing segment: Cotton yarn’s versatility across climates and styles continues to anchor its importance in clothing manufacture.

Regional Dynamics

Asia-Pacific leads the global market: Accounts for over two-fifths of global revenue Expected to maintain dominance and post the highest CAGR (4.7%) through 2032

leads the global market: Growth is driven by: Large population base Expanding textile manufacturing capacity Cultural preference for cotton-based apparel Rapid growth of domestic and export-oriented garment industries



Challenges to Watch

Volatility in raw cotton prices , influenced by weather conditions, crop yields, and global demand, may pressure margins for spinners.

, influenced by weather conditions, crop yields, and global demand, may pressure margins for spinners. Cost competitiveness and sourcing shifts will increasingly shape regional dynamics and investment decisions.

Bottom Line

The cotton yarn market is entering a phase of steady, structurally supported growth, anchored by apparel demand and Asia-Pacific manufacturing strength. While raw material volatility remains a risk, innovation in spinning technologies, blending, and premium applications positions cotton yarn as a resilient and indispensable component of the global textile value chain through 2032.