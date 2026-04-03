Global production expected to decline in 2026/27 as policy shifts and weak demand reshape trade

Washington, DC — Early projections for the 2026/27 season indicate that global cotton lint production will decline by 4% to 24.9 million tonnes, while world consumption is expected to remain stable at approximately 25 million tonnes, according to the April 2026 issue of Cotton This Month.

The anticipated production decline is driven primarily by lower cotton prices, weak demand, and reduced planting intentions, particularly in major producing countries such as Brazil and Australia. In the United States, early planting surveys also suggest a shift away from cotton toward competing crops such as corn and soybeans. Global cotton production in 2026/27 will continue to be led by China, followed by India, Brazil, and the United States.

World cotton lint trade is projected to decline by 2.5% to 9.6 million tonnes, reflecting lower production levels and evolving global demand. Trade flows are expected to remain highly sensitive to tariffs, trade agreements, and geopolitical developments, including recent disruptions to global shipping routes.

On the import side, Bangladesh is projected to remain the world’s largest cotton importer at 1.8 million tonnes, followed by Vietnam, China, Pakistan, Türkiye, and India, together accounting for approximately 80% of global imports.



ICAC’s Statistical Data Portal

For the most current statistics, users are encouraged to consult ICAC’s Statistical Data Portal, which is continuously updated and reflects the latest revisions in global cotton supply and demand data.

The author of Cotton This Month is Parkhi Vats, Economic Affairs Officer at ICAC.